Pixabay A former PSE&G employee has shot and killed a current employee at the utility company's Somerset compound in Franklin Township, New Jersey. Photo by Simaah

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of PSE&G has shot and killed a current employee at one of the utility company's headquarters in Franklin Township, N.J., authorities say. Police have identified the victim as 51-year-old Russell Heller and the shooter as 58-year-old Gary Curtis. Advertisement

According to authorities, Curtis shot Heller in the parking lot of the PSE&G Somerset compound at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Curtis then drove to another parking lot, near the Somerset Patriots ballpark, where he fatally shot himself.

Investigators say Heller was the intended target of the shooting and describe it as an isolated incident.