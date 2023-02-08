Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 12:40 PM

Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Federal data show that total demand for refined products remain below levels from this time in 2020. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Federal data show that total demand for refined products remain below levels from this time in 2020. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. data released Wednesday show domestic demand declined somewhat last week, with the appetite from consumer fuels still below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Energy Department, reported that the production of gasoline and distillates, a product category that includes diesel, declined during the week ending Friday.

Advertisement

In terms of demand, the amount of motor gasoline supplied to the market during the reporting period was down 2.8% from year-ago levels. The amount of all refined petroleum products supplied to the market, a barometer for total demand, was down 8.2% from year-ago levels.

But, at 20.1 million barrels per day, the four-week average of total refined products supplied to the market was slightly below the 20.3 million recorded during the similar period in 2020.

RELATED U.S. refinery slump leaves oil in storage

Consumer-level fuel prices are moderating, but prices for other essential goods remain elevated, despite the overall decline in inflation. Lower consumer demand, however, could be a result of improved gas mileage or increased sales in electric vehicles.

Refinery activity, meanwhile, improved slightly from week-ago levels, but remains below late-2022 levels of about 90% of full capacity. The nation's refineries still are recovering from the blast of arctic air that pummeled much of the continental United States in late December and January with tornadoes in the U.S. South.

Advertisement

Further limits are expected as refineries prepare to make a switch to a summer blend of gasoline amid a busy period of seasonal maintenance.

RELATED U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline

The Oil Price Information Service said that gasoline imports increased during the week, an increase that could add to mounting supply-side challenges given the increased sanctions pressure on refined petroleum products from Russia.

While the United States does not take in Russian products directly, the overall shortage should lead to a reconfiguration of global markets.

Tom Kloza, the founder of the information service, told UPI that imports were among the standouts in the weekly data.

RELATED GasBuddy: Blame refineries for higher gas prices

"We were net importers of gasoline and it's been rare to see arrivals top departures," he said. "We also imported over 4.8 million barrels of distillate."

Crude oil prices were on the rise Wednesday, though much of that was the result of pipeline limits in the Middle East that followed the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Latest Headlines

Treasury sanctions two men with alleged ties to violent MS-13 gang
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Treasury sanctions two men with alleged ties to violent MS-13 gang
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned two men who are allegedly connected to the transnational criminal gang MS-13.
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House is probing Twitter's handling of a news story regarding a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, as the GOP-led chamber seeks to turn its investigative sights on the Biden family, big tech and the border.
Jury finds former New York man guilty of training Islamic State fighters
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury finds former New York man guilty of training Islamic State fighters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday found a New York man who traveled to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State guilty on five counts, including providing material to support the terrorist organization.
Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted mortgage applications were up 7.4% for the week ending Feb. 3, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association. Refinance applications jumped 18%, but were 75% lower than a year ago.
Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plead guilty to insider trading by using confidential information from his company to determine which crypto assets would be listed on the exchange.
Fresh off State of the Union, Biden travels to Wisconsin to promote economic plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fresh off State of the Union, Biden travels to Wisconsin to promote economic plan
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin to promote his national economic plan which has so far created hundreds of thousands of new jobs and brought $4 billion in new investments to the battleground he narrowly won in 2020.
CVS Health buys Oak Street Health in $10.6 billion cash deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CVS Health buys Oak Street Health in $10.6 billion cash deal
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- CVS Health said Wednesday the company will acquire Oak Street Health in an all-cash $10.6 billion deal. Oak Street Health has 600 primary care providers and 169 medical centers in 21 U.S. states.
Treasury warns cloud financial services need more cybersecurity, transparency
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury warns cloud financial services need more cybersecurity, transparency
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. Treasury Department report released Wednesday said cloud-based financial services need more cybersecurity incident response engagement, more staff support and greater transparency.
Texas seeks to execute John Balentine for killing three teens
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas seeks to execute John Balentine for killing three teens
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Texas is seeking to execute John Lezell Balentine, who was convicted of killing three teens in an Amarillo home, as his attorneys pursued last-minute appeals raising questions about juror misconduct and racism at trial.
Tornadoes possible as severe storms aim for Mississippi Valley
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tornadoes possible as severe storms aim for Mississippi Valley
The risk of severe weather will ramp up across the south-central United States into Wednesday afternoon and evening as a potent storm system pivots from the Rockies to the Mississippi Valley.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement