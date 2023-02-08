Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 6:17 PM

Former President George W. Bush to mark 20 years of AIDS program PEPFAR

By Sheri Walsh
Former President George W. Bush will return to Washington, D.C., on February 24, to mark the 20th anniversary of PEPFAR, his worldwide humanitarian program to contain AIDS. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Former President George W. Bush will return to Washington, D.C., on February 24, to mark the 20th anniversary of PEPFAR, his worldwide humanitarian program to contain AIDS. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former President George W. Bush will return to Washington, D.C., later this month to mark the 20th anniversary of PEPFAR, his worldwide humanitarian program to contain AIDS, and to urge Congress to reauthorize it later this year.

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will attend the Bush Institute event on Feb. 24, called PEPFAR at 20, to discuss the goal of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Advertisement

The former president will be joined by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and the former president of Tanzania Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also speak virtually.

"PEPFAR is arguably the most successful U.S. foreign assistance program ever, having saved more than 25 million lives to date," said David Kramer, executive director of the Bush Institute.

Advertisement

To date, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has provided more than $100 billion to support antiretroviral treatment for 20.1 million people, saving lives around the world, according to the U.S. State Department which runs the program.

In Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden commended Bush for his work.

"He undertook a bipartisan effort through PEPFAR to transform the global fight against HIV/AIDS. It's been a huge success. He thought big. He thought large. He moved," Biden said as he urged Congress to do the same for cancer.

RELATED 'Precision of thought and economy of expression': Anthony Fauci reflects on career

U2 singer Bono, who has worked to build support for PEPFAR, also attended Tuesday's State of the Union speech.

Twenty years ago, Bush proposed the program during his 2003 State of the Union address and promised $15 billion for five years to fight AIDS worldwide. Bush wanted to provide the antiretroviral treatment for HIV, which had been used in wealthy nations for seven years, to people in poorer nations including sub-Saharan Africa where AIDS was killing millions.

At the time, Bush's proposal was considered too ambitious, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

"As a rich nation, he felt that we had a moral responsibility not to have people dying from a disease that's treatable and preventable merely because of the lack of resources in the region in which they live," Fauci said, according to NBC News.

While Fauci had urged Bush to spend $500 million to provide antiretrovirals to treat and prevent the transmission of HIV in sub-Saharan Africa, Bush wanted to spend much more.

"Many believed we should only do prevention and accept the premise that we could lose a generation of Africans," said Dr. Deborah Birx, who led PEPFAR from 2014 to 2021.

In addition to the estimated 25 million lives saved through PEPFAR, the State Department estimates the program has also helped 5.5 million babies to be born HIV-free.

"I would rank PEPFAR as right at the top of the things that I feel that, when I leave the world and think back about what I've done, that I feel good about," Fauci said as he commended Bush. "He's a man of incredible integrity, number one, and of phenomenal empathy for those throughout the world who are suffering."

"PEPFAR has strengthened health systems, emboldened democracies, supported economic growth and advanced progress on human rights," Kramer said. "Congress and the American people should continue to support PEPFAR until AIDS is no longer a threat."

Advertisement

Read More

Full text: President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests

Latest Headlines

Disney reports 8% rise in revenue even as millions drop Disney+ streaming service
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Disney reports 8% rise in revenue even as millions drop Disney+ streaming service
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- In its first-quarter earnings report Wednesday, Disney said its revenue was up 8% from last quarter even as its streaming service lost millions of subscribers.
NOAA storm tracking campaign begins second year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NOAA storm tracking campaign begins second year
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A campaign run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to monitor the severity of storms is entering its second year, NOAA confirmed Wednesday.
Gallup Poll says half of U.S. feels 'worse off' than a year ago
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gallup Poll says half of U.S. feels 'worse off' than a year ago
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The continuing effects of the pandemic and a year of record inflation have at least half of people in the United States unsatisfied with their current financial situation.
Watchdog: $191B in pandemic unemployment payments possibly 'improper'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watchdog: $191B in pandemic unemployment payments possibly 'improper'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General on Wednesday estimated at least $191 billion in pandemic unemployment payments could have been improper or fraudulent.
In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin to promote his national economic plan which has so far created hundreds of thousands of new jobs and brought $4 billion in new investments to the battleground he narrowly won in 2020.
Former PSE&G employee kills worker at N.J. utility headquarters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former PSE&G employee kills worker at N.J. utility headquarters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of PSE&G has shot and killed a current employee at the utility company's headquarters in Franklin Township, New Jersey.
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Seven enhanced geothermal systems pilot projects will get up to $73 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for research and development.
More than 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized at U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More than 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized at U.S.-Mexico border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped an illegal export of 2,200 rounds of ammunition bound for Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas, the field office said Wednesday.
Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 explosion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 explosion
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Libyan suspect in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland Wednesday pleaded not guilty Wednesday. The bombing killed 270 people, 259 aboard the plane and 11 on the ground.
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House is probing Twitter's handling of a news story regarding a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, as the GOP-led chamber seeks to turn its investigative sights on the Biden family, big tech and the border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response
Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement