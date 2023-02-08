Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 2:18 PM

More than 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized at U.S.-Mexico border

By Joe Fisher
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped an illegal export of 2,200 rounds of ammunition bound for Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas, the field office said Wednesday. File Photo by SrA Alexandra Minor/U.S. Air Force/UPI
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped an illegal export of 2,200 rounds of ammunition bound for Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas, the field office said Wednesday. File Photo by SrA Alexandra Minor/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped an illegal export of 2,200 rounds of ammunition bound for Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas, the field office said Wednesday.

The ammunition shipment was on its way from the United States to Mexico on Monday, stowed in a Ford SUV driven by a 33-year-old U.S. citizen. The agency's press release said the shipment included two types of ammunition, 1,200 rounds for a .308 caliber rifle and 1,000 rounds for a .223 caliber rifle.

Advertisement

The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations special agents, according to CBP.

"The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal. Our CBP officers prevented these bullets from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work," said Carlos Rodriguez, director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

RELATED New Zealand intercepts $317M worth of cocaine left floating in the Pacific

The U.S. Government Accountability Office said it is difficult to pinpoint just how many firearms and rounds of ammunition are trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border, particularly if they are seized by Mexican authorities. Between 2014 and 2018, about 70% of the illegal firearms recovered in Mexico were traced back to the United States.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland security collected data on a small portion of the illegal weapons trafficked during that report, analyzing 1,012 weapons that were recovered in the United States. Meanwhile, the more than 56,000 weapons recovered in Mexico from the United States and recorded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were not analyzed by the DHS.

The ATF launched Operation Southbound in 2020 as a means to address heavy weapon smuggling activity at the southern border, the GAO said.

RELATED Customs agents seize $806,000 in counterfeit goods, money

RELATED CBP agents discover dolphin skull in bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Latest Headlines

Former PSE&G employee kills worker at N.J. utility headquarters
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Former PSE&G employee kills worker at N.J. utility headquarters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of PSE&G has shot and killed a current employee at the utility company's headquarters in Franklin Township, New Jersey.
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Seven enhanced geothermal systems pilot projects will get up to $73 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for research and development.
Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 explosion
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 explosion
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Libyan suspect in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland Wednesday pleaded not guilty Wednesday. The bombing killed 270 people, 259 aboard the plane and 11 on the ground.
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House is probing Twitter's handling of a news story regarding a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, as the GOP-led chamber seeks to turn its investigative sights on the Biden family, big tech and the border.
Watch live: Biden travels to Wisconsin to promote economic plan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Biden travels to Wisconsin to promote economic plan
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin to promote his national economic plan which has so far created hundreds of thousands of new jobs and brought $4 billion in new investments to the battleground he narrowly won in 2020.
Treasury sanctions two men with alleged ties to violent MS-13 gang
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury sanctions two men with alleged ties to violent MS-13 gang
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned two men who are allegedly connected to the transnational criminal gang MS-13.
Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. data released Wednesday show domestic demand declined somewhat last week, with the appetite from consumer fuels still below pre-pandemic levels.
Jury finds former New York man guilty of training Islamic State fighters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury finds former New York man guilty of training Islamic State fighters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday found a New York man who traveled to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State guilty on five counts, including providing material to support the terrorist organization.
Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted mortgage applications were up 7.4% for the week ending Feb. 3, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association. Refinance applications jumped 18%, but were 75% lower than a year ago.
Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plead guilty to insider trading by using confidential information from his company to determine which crypto assets would be listed on the exchange.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement