Fabuloso recalls some cleaning products over possible risk of harmful bacteria

Colgate-Palmolive and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Wednesday announced the recall of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner products that could be at risk for containing harmful bacteria. Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the products. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Colgate-Palmolive Wednesday announced a voluntary recall of some Fabuloso branded multi-purpose cleaning products. The company said that because of the lack of a preservative in the products, they potentially can contain harmful bacteria that could cause serious infections. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 4.9 million units are being recalled. More specific information about the recalled products is available at www.Fabuloso.com Advertisement

The company said the recalled products might contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens. They're environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

"People with weakened immune systems, [on] external medical devices, or [who have] underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," Fabuloso said in a statement and posted on its company website. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

According to the CPSC, the first 8 digit of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. The lot codes can be found on the back of the bottles.

No Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are included in the recall.

The CPSC advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a full refund or a free replacement product.

The products were sold through Amazon, the Home Depot, Walmart, Sam's Club, Dollar General and Family Dollar stores among other retailers.