Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Fabuloso recalls some cleaning products over possible risk of harmful bacteria

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
Colgate-Palmolive and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Wednesday announced the recall of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner products that could be at risk for containing harmful bacteria. Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the products. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Colgate-Palmolive and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Wednesday announced the recall of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner products that could be at risk for containing harmful bacteria. Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the products. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Colgate-Palmolive Wednesday announced a voluntary recall of some Fabuloso branded multi-purpose cleaning products. The company said that because of the lack of a preservative in the products, they potentially can contain harmful bacteria that could cause serious infections.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 4.9 million units are being recalled. More specific information about the recalled products is available at www.Fabuloso.com

Advertisement

The company said the recalled products might contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens. They're environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

"People with weakened immune systems, [on] external medical devices, or [who have] underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," Fabuloso said in a statement and posted on its company website. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

RELATED Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry

According to the CPSC, the first 8 digit of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. The lot codes can be found on the back of the bottles.

Advertisement

No Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are included in the recall.

The CPSC advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a full refund or a free replacement product.

RELATED The Laundress recalls 8 million cleaning products due to bacteria risk

The products were sold through Amazon, the Home Depot, Walmart, Sam's Club, Dollar General and Family Dollar stores among other retailers.

RELATED Colgate-Palmolive selling top brands

Latest Headlines

Treasury sanctions two men with alleged ties to violent MS-13 gang
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Treasury sanctions two men with alleged ties to violent MS-13 gang
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned two men who are allegedly connected to the transnational criminal gang MS-13.
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House is probing Twitter's handling of a news story regarding a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, as the GOP-led chamber seeks to turn its investigative sights on the Biden family, big tech and the border.
Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: U.S. fuel demand slumps, while imports show rare increase
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. data released Wednesday show domestic demand declined somewhat last week, with the appetite from consumer fuels still below pre-pandemic levels.
Jury finds former New York man guilty of training Islamic State fighters
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jury finds former New York man guilty of training Islamic State fighters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Tuesday found a New York man who traveled to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State guilty on five counts, including providing material to support the terrorist organization.
Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted mortgage applications were up 7.4% for the week ending Feb. 3, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association. Refinance applications jumped 18%, but were 75% lower than a year ago.
Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plead guilty to insider trading by using confidential information from his company to determine which crypto assets would be listed on the exchange.
Fresh off State of the Union, Biden travels to Wisconsin to promote economic plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fresh off State of the Union, Biden travels to Wisconsin to promote economic plan
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin to promote his national economic plan which has so far created hundreds of thousands of new jobs and brought $4 billion in new investments to the battleground he narrowly won in 2020.
CVS Health buys Oak Street Health in $10.6 billion cash deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CVS Health buys Oak Street Health in $10.6 billion cash deal
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- CVS Health said Wednesday the company will acquire Oak Street Health in an all-cash $10.6 billion deal. Oak Street Health has 600 primary care providers and 169 medical centers in 21 U.S. states.
Treasury warns cloud financial services need more cybersecurity, transparency
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury warns cloud financial services need more cybersecurity, transparency
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. Treasury Department report released Wednesday said cloud-based financial services need more cybersecurity incident response engagement, more staff support and greater transparency.
Texas seeks to execute John Balentine for killing three teens
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas seeks to execute John Balentine for killing three teens
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Texas is seeking to execute John Lezell Balentine, who was convicted of killing three teens in an Amarillo home, as his attorneys pursued last-minute appeals raising questions about juror misconduct and racism at trial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement