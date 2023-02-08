Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 11:45 AM

Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading

By Matt Bernardini
1/3
A Coinbase employee pleaded guilty to insider trading on Tuesday, the first person to be charged in a cryptocurrency insider trading case. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Coinbase employee pleaded guilty to insider trading on Tuesday, the first person to be charged in a cryptocurrency insider trading case. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase pleaded guilty to insider trading by using confidential information from his company to determine which crypto assets would be listed on the exchange.

Ishan Wahi, a former Coinbase product manager, admitted on Tuesday to giving information to others about cryptocurrencies that the company was going to be listing on its platform. Wahi is the first person to plead guilty to an insider trading case involving cryptocurrency, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Advertisement

"Whether it occurs in the equity markets or the crypto markets, stealing confidential business information for your own personal profit or the profit of others is a serious federal crime," said Williams.

Beginning in October 2020, Wahi worked at Coinbase as a product manager on the asset listing team. He used his job to provide confidential information about which crypto assets would be listed, to his brother Nikhil Wahi and Sameer Ramani. Wahi and Ramani then sold the assets for a profit after they were announced.

RELATED Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud

Prosecutors said the three men made $1.5 million in illegal profits.

Wahi faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on May 10. Nikhil Wahi was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Ramani has also been charged.

Advertisement

The charge comes as cryptocurrency exchanges face increased turbulence and scrutiny following the collapse of FTX.

RELATED Report: North Korean hackers stepping up crypto attacks

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, pleaded not guilty last month to eight federal charges ranging from wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, to conspiracy by misusing customer funds as prosecutors said he used users' funds to purchase expensive real estate and to donate millions to political campaigns.

In the wake of the FTX scandal, Coinbase announced that it would lay off about 950 workers 900 and incur $149 million to $163 million in restructuring efforts, including severance packages and termination benefits, citing "market conditions" for the move.

Last month, the New York State Department of Financial Servicesordered Coinbase to pay $50 million to settle charges it failed to conduct proper background checks on new user accounts and another $50 million to bolster its compliance program.

RELATED Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest Headlines

Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted mortgage applications were up 7.4% for the week ending Feb. 3, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association. Refinance applications jumped 18%, but were 75% lower than a year ago.
Fresh off State of the Union, Biden travels to Wisconsin to promote economic plan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fresh off State of the Union, Biden travels to Wisconsin to promote economic plan
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin to promote his national economic plan which has so far created hundreds of thousands of new jobs and brought $4 billion in new investments to the battleground he narrowly won in 2020.
CVS Health buys Oak Street Health in $10.6 billion cash deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CVS Health buys Oak Street Health in $10.6 billion cash deal
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- CVS Health said Wednesday the company will acquire Oak Street Health in an all-cash $10.6 billion deal. Oak Street Health has 600 primary care providers and 169 medical centers in 21 U.S. states.
Treasury warns cloud financial services need more cybersecurity, transparency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury warns cloud financial services need more cybersecurity, transparency
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. Treasury Department report released Wednesday said cloud-based financial services need more cybersecurity incident response engagement, more staff support and greater transparency.
Texas seeks to execute John Balentine for killing three teens
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas seeks to execute John Balentine for killing three teens
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Texas is seeking to execute John Lezell Balentine, who was convicted of killing three teens in an Amarillo home, as his attorneys pursued last-minute appeals raising questions about juror misconduct and racism at trial.
Tornadoes possible as severe storms aim for Mississippi Valley
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornadoes possible as severe storms aim for Mississippi Valley
The risk of severe weather will ramp up across the south-central United States into Wednesday afternoon and evening as a potent storm system pivots from the Rockies to the Mississippi Valley.
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A shooting inside a North Carolina home Tuesday night killed two adults and wounded an infant who was hospitalized in unknown condition after being struck by gunfire.
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border security
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border security
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The House is probing Twitter's handling of a news story regarding a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden Wednesday, as the GOP-led chamber seeks to turn its investigative sights on the Biden family, big tech and the border.
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The State of Missouri has executed Leonard "Raheem" Taylor for the 2004 murder of his girlfriend and her three children.
Illinois Rep. Ramirez urges Biden, Democrats to stand up to MAGA extremism
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Illinois Rep. Ramirez urges Biden, Democrats to stand up to MAGA extremism
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- House Rep. Delia Ramirez on Tuesday night urged President Joe Biden and their Democratic Party to stand up to Republican extremism while calling for more working-class people to join her in leading the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement