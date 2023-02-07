Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 5:08 PM

Four hospitalized after fire on United Airlines flight forces return to San Diego airport

By Simon Druker
1/3
Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in the cabin of a United Airlines flight shortly before taking off from San Diego International Airport Tuesday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in the cabin of a United Airlines flight shortly before taking off from San Diego International Airport Tuesday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in the cabin of a United Airlines flight shortly before taking off from San Diego International Airport Tuesday.

Fire officials confirmed two other people on the flight declined treatment after the fire, which was caused by an external battery pack in the cabin of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

Advertisement

"Flight crew prevented the fire from spreading to the cabin. Two patients transported to hospital and more being [evaluated]," the San Diego Fire Department said in a Tweet.

United took possession of the 1.5-year-old plane in August, 2021. The plane was assembled at the Boeing plant in Renton, Wash.

The flight was headed for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at the time the fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. PST.

Advertisement

Pilots initially steered the plane back to the airport's Terminal 2 once they became aware of the fire, meeting first responders at the gate.

RELATED Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect

Damage did not spread through the cabin or to the exterior of the aircraft. Onboard crewmembers contained the burning object in a bag.

United initially reported the cause of the fire as a laptop but fire crews later clarified it was an external battery pack.

"We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft and we are making arrangements to get our customers to their destinations," United said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs

Read More

Hong Kong to hand out 500,000 air tickets to tempt visitors back

Latest Headlines

U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors Tuesday unsealed an indictment against a New York man for aiding a Russian oligarch already under U.S. sanctions.
DOT reports spike in air travel complaints in November
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
DOT reports spike in air travel complaints in November
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Customer complaints against airlines rose drastically from October to November, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report released Tuesday.
DHS bans chokeholds, limits no-knock entries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DHS bans chokeholds, limits no-knock entries
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security's latest policy update adds constraints to the use of force by law enforcement officers, including a ban on chokeholds and new limitations on carrying out no-knock warrants.
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A suspect in a Florida mass shooting is dead after being shot and crashing his car after a police chase, authorities said.
Customs agents seize $806,000 in counterfeit goods, money
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Customs agents seize $806,000 in counterfeit goods, money
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in two cities seized shipments of counterfeit goods and money estimated to be worth nearly $806,000 collectively.
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy conducted a mission to retrieve debris from the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the weekend, landing off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
House panel warns of China's threat to U.S. after surveillance balloon incident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House panel warns of China's threat to U.S. after surveillance balloon incident
WASHINGTON, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Republicans on the House Committee on Armed Services ramped up anti-China rhetoric and questioned aid to Ukraine in the committee's first hearing of the 118th Congress on Tuesday.
Zoom to cut 15% of its workforce
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Zoom to cut 15% of its workforce
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Zoom said Tuesday it will cut 1,300 jobs, or 15% of its workforce.
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced the indictment of 23 Michigan residents for alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million through kickbacks and bribes.
Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Boeing will slash 2,000 jobs, the aircraft manufacturer said. The layoffs come in spite of Boeing's announcement last months that the company would add 10,000 jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement