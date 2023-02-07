Trending
Feb. 7, 2023 / 3:55 PM

Customs agents seize $806,000 in counterfeit goods, money

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted three parcels containing counterfeit goods in Indianapolis, Ind. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in two cities have seized shipments of counterfeit money and goods estimated to be worth nearly $806,000 collectively, the agency announced Tuesday.

On Jan. 26, CBP officers intercepted two parcels en route to a residence in Pennsylvania. One parcel was found to contain 84 counterfeit Gucci, Chanel, Burberry, Dior, Hemes, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi apparel and handbags worth $73,565.

The second parcel was found to contain 64 counterfeit items including coats, keychains, sweaters, purses and blankets imitating products from Chanel, Fendi, Balenciaga, Gucci and Luis Vuitton. The items in the parcel had a value of $99,150 if sold as authentic.

On Jan. 31, CBP officers intercepted a parcel en route to New York that contained 64 counterfeit sleeves, sunglasses, underwear, wallets and clothes imitating products from Charnel, Dior, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. The items would have a value of $91,570 if sold as authentic.

All three parcels originated in the Philippines.

"As consumers increasingly purchase merchandise from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against violative individuals and entities expecting to make money by selling fake merchandise," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for CBP's Chicago Field Office.

On Feb. 1, agents at Chicago O'Hare International Airport intercepted $76,000 in counterfeit currency along with counterfeit merchandise worth $465,000 if sold as authentic.

The counterfeit money and merchandise was discovered in five separate parcels from China that were en route to Texas, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Illinois.

"Criminal groups continuously target our citizens, businesses and the security of the United States financial structure hoping to make a quick buck and damage our economic system," said Ralph Piccirilli, acting area port director for Chicago.

Latest Headlines

DHS bans chokeholds, limits no-knock entries
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
DHS bans chokeholds, limits no-knock entries
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security's latest policy update adds constraints to the use of force by law enforcement officers, including a ban on chokeholds and new limitations on carrying out no-knock warrants.
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A suspect in a Florida mass shooting is dead after being shot and crashing his car after a police chase, authorities said.
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy conducted a mission to retrieve debris from the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the weekend, landing off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
House panel warns of China's threat to U.S. after surveillance balloon incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House panel warns of China's threat to U.S. after surveillance balloon incident
WASHINGTON, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Republicans on the House Committee on Armed Services ramped up anti-China rhetoric and questioned aid to Ukraine in the committee's first hearing of the 118th Congress on Tuesday.
Zoom to cut 15% of its workforce
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Zoom to cut 15% of its workforce
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Zoom said Tuesday it will cut 1,300 jobs, or 15% of its workforce.
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced the indictment of 23 Michigan residents for alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million through kickbacks and bribes.
Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Boeing will slash 2,000 jobs, the aircraft manufacturer said. The layoffs come in spite of Boeing's announcement last months that the company would add 10,000 jobs.
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A group of Senate Republicans have filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to declare President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student debt unconstitutional.
Bed Bath & Beyond makes last-ditch stock offering
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bed Bath & Beyond makes last-ditch stock offering
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- After defaulting on its credit line last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday it is making a last-ditch stock offering and liquidation in an effort to prevent bankruptcy.
Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The parents of Tyre Nichols, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Paul Pelosi and Bono are among the special guests who will be at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
