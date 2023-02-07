Customs agents seize $806,000 in counterfeit goods, money

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted three parcels containing counterfeit goods in Indianapolis, Ind. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in two cities have seized shipments of counterfeit money and goods estimated to be worth nearly $806,000 collectively, the agency announced Tuesday. On Jan. 26, CBP officers intercepted two parcels en route to a residence in Pennsylvania. One parcel was found to contain 84 counterfeit Gucci, Chanel, Burberry, Dior, Hemes, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi apparel and handbags worth $73,565.

The second parcel was found to contain 64 counterfeit items including coats, keychains, sweaters, purses and blankets imitating products from Chanel, Fendi, Balenciaga, Gucci and Luis Vuitton. The items in the parcel had a value of $99,150 if sold as authentic.

On Jan. 31, CBP officers intercepted a parcel en route to New York that contained 64 counterfeit sleeves, sunglasses, underwear, wallets and clothes imitating products from Charnel, Dior, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. The items would have a value of $91,570 if sold as authentic.

All three parcels originated in the Philippines.

"As consumers increasingly purchase merchandise from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against violative individuals and entities expecting to make money by selling fake merchandise," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for CBP's Chicago Field Office.

On Feb. 1, agents at Chicago O'Hare International Airport intercepted $76,000 in counterfeit currency along with counterfeit merchandise worth $465,000 if sold as authentic.

The counterfeit money and merchandise was discovered in five separate parcels from China that were en route to Texas, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Illinois.

"Criminal groups continuously target our citizens, businesses and the security of the United States financial structure hoping to make a quick buck and damage our economic system," said Ralph Piccirilli, acting area port director for Chicago.