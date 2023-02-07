DOT reports spike in air travel complaints in November

1/2

A passenger is assisted by an airline worker as she looks for her luggage at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on December 27. Air travel service complaints saw a 23% increase in November, the Department of Transportation reported Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Customer complaints against airlines rose drastically from October to November, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report released Tuesday. The on-time arrival rate of flights in November decreased to 80%, from 84% in October, according to the report. Throughout the month, the Department of Transportation received 6,616 complaints about air travel, up 23% from 5,379 in October. Advertisement

Of the 6,616 complaints received in November, 2,018, were related to refunds, and 1,743 were related to cancellations. Additionally, 852 of customer complaints in November were related to baggage.

According to the Air Travel Customer Report, "tens of thousands of customers who were initially denied refunds and contacted the Department have since received the required refunds."

According to the report, the Office of Aviation Customer Protection "contacts airlines with widespread cancellations or delays to make clear their obligation to promptly refund passengers who choose not to accept the alternative offered for a canceled or significantly changed flight."

In November, the Regional Airline Association reported that pilot shortages contributed to a decline in services across 76% of U.S. airports, where travelers faced higher fares and other challenges to travel.

Travel problems continued in December, when Southwest Airlines canceled more than 15,000 flights due to a system failure.