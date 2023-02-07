Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 1:46 PM

23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges

By Clyde Hughes
The Justice Department charged 23 Michigan residents with Medicare fraud on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Justice Department charged 23 Michigan residents with Medicare fraud on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced the indictment of 23 Michigan residents for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million through kickbacks, bribes and charging for services that were never rendered.

In an unsealed document, prosecutors said home health agency owners Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County created straw ownerships to submit about $50 million in fraudulent home healthcare claims to Medicare.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said their patients did not need home healthcare, did not qualify for it under Medicare rules nor received care. Through their relationship with physician clients, though, Walid and Jalal Jamil allegedly received enough information to fraudulently bill Medicare.

The Justice Department said it believes that Walid and Jalal Jamil illegally received more than $43 million from Medicare.

RELATED N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud

"As alleged, the defendants and theirs-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes and kickbacks so they could submit claims for medically unnecessary home health services throughout the Detroit metropolitan area, exposing patients to needless physician services and drug testing and costing Medicare tens of millions of dollars," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"As these actions demonstrate, we will work tirelessly to tackle complex, illegal schemes that take advantage of vulnerable populations and defraud federal programs of taxpayer dollars meant to provide health care to millions of Americans."

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison called the ruse "an astonishing abuse" of the U.S. healthcare system. She said the suspects did not care about the patients or healthcare but lining their pockets with cash.

RELATED Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme

Other suspects worked for the Jamils who made illegal payments to patient recruiters and submitted false claims to Medicare. Some even posed as straw owners of one of the Jamil home health agencies.

In one example, an operator of a home-visiting physician company allegedly ordered the physicians he employed to certify patients referred by Walid Jamil and Jalal Jamil for medically unnecessary home health services and then billed Medicare for services that were never rendered.

RELATED Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud

Latest Headlines

Zoom to cut 15% of its workforce
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Zoom to cut 15% of its workforce
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Zoom said Tuesday it will cut 1,300 jobs, or 15% of its workforce.
Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boeing to cut 2,000 jobs
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Boeing will slash 2,000 jobs, the aircraft manufacturer said. The layoffs come in spite of Boeing's announcement last months that the company would add 10,000 jobs.
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A group of Senate Republicans have filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to declare President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student debt unconstitutional.
Bed Bath & Beyond makes last-ditch stock offering
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bed Bath & Beyond makes last-ditch stock offering
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- After defaulting on its credit line last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday it is making a last-ditch stock offering and liquidation in an effort to prevent bankruptcy.
Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The parents of Tyre Nichols, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Paul Pelosi and Bono are among the special guests who will be at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
State of the Union: Biden to declare 'state of the economy is strong'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
State of the Union: Biden to declare 'state of the economy is strong'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver his second the State of the Union address Tuesday night at the U.S. Capitol, where he is expected to tout his economic achievements over the past two years.
3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A foot chase through the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended with three tourists being stabbed on Monday morning.
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
U.S. mobilizes search and rescue teams to ship out to Turkey
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. mobilizes search and rescue teams to ship out to Turkey
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. officials were gearing up their response to the earthquake in Turkey, with preparations well underway early Tuesday to dispatch at least two teams of international search and rescue workers to the scene.
California Gov. Newsom calls on federal government to probe soaring gas prices
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom calls on federal government to probe soaring gas prices
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on the federal government to investigate the natural gas market for questionable activity that may be behind the recent spike in energy costs across Western states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
3 tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement