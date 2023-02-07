Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests

1/3

U2 singer Bono will be one of First Lady Jill Biden's guests on Tuesday at the State of the Union address. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The parents of Tyre Nichols, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Paul Pelosi and Bono are among the special guests who will be at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. The 26 guests, who are invited by first lady Jill Biden, represent issues or themes that President Biden will address in his speech. Some of them are also representative of the Biden administration's policies, the White House said in a statement. Advertisement

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols will also be in attendance. Nichols was severely beaten by multiple police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis. He was hospitalized and died three days later as a result of his injuries.

Last week a sixth officer involved in his arrest was fired. Mourners, including Vice President Kamala Harris, remembered Nichols as a "beautiful person" at a funeral service in Memphis.

"We have a mother and a father who mourn the life of a young man ... who should be here today," Harris said.

Oksana Markarova, the Ambassador of Ukraine, will attend the address for the second consecutive year, as the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches.

Last month, Biden announced the United States would send 31 of its advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine to aid its defense against Moscow.

Even though his wife Nancy Pelosi is no longer speaker of the House, Paul Pelosi will attend after being violently attacked in his California home by an intruder last year. The intruder violently attacked Pelosi and reportedly asked "Where's Nancy?"

San Francisco police released body camera footage of the attack last mont.

Bono will attend due to his fights against AIDS and poverty. He has worked to build support Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and is the cofound of the ONE campaign, which works to fight poverty.

Maurice Dykes will be present to highlight Tennessee's teacher Registered Apprenticeship programs. Dykes is currently in training to become a teacher, the White House said. He is enrolled in the state's apprenticeship program which seeks to help people enter the teaching profession at no cost.

To highlight the mental health crisis, the White House has invited Harry Miller, a former football player at Ohio State University. Last year, Miller announced that he would no longer play football to prioritize his mental health. Biden has sought to tackle the mental health crisis by increasing investments in mental health support.

