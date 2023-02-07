Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 1:32 AM

California Gov. Newsom calls on federal government to probe soaring gas prices

By Darryl Coote
California Gov Gavin Newsom has called on the federal to immediately launch an investigation to find the cause of a recent spike in natural gas prices. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI
California Gov Gavin Newsom has called on the federal to immediately launch an investigation to find the cause of a recent spike in natural gas prices. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on the federal government to investigate the natural gas market for questionable activity that may be behind the recent spike in energy costs across Western states.

In a letter dated Monday and addressed to Chairman Willie Phillips of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Newsom urged that he immediately investigate the natural gas market for manipulation, anticompetitive behavior and other anomalous activities, and if necessary use his enforcement powers to protect customers.

Advertisement

"Since late November 2022, wholesale natural gas prices throughout the West have risen at alarming levels that greatly exceed prices in the rest of the country," Newsom wrote, stating this has similarly escalated electricity prices as they are directly affected by the cost of wholesale natural gas.

California's residents have been suffering under the economic burden of the unexpectedly high gas and electrify bills, while the state's industrial, agricultural, commercial and other sectors have also been negatively affected by the spiking costs, he wrote.

RELATED U.S. farm belt expanding its role in renewable natural gas

Newsom said recent cold weather in Western states exacerbated the issue, "but those known factors cannot explain the extent and longevity of the price spike."

Advertisement

According to the Southern California Gas Company, the core procurement gas price was nearly 65 cents per therm of natural gas in November, which jumped to $1.05 per therm in December and $3.44 in January, representing a more than 300% climb from a year earlier. The cost per therm dropped back to $1.10 this month.

In mid-January, SoCalGas released a statement warning customers that if their peak winter bill was at around $65 last year, expect it to shoot up to about $160.

RELATED Increased gasoline inventories push U.S. retail prices lower

"These increases are primarily due to increases in the price of gas and to a much lesser extent increase transportation rates," the company said.

In an effort to alleviate some of the economic pressures this has put on families, the California Public Utilities Commission voted on Thursday to accelerate its climate credit program that aims to mitigate unexpected bill increases caused by higher gas prices.

An en banc hearing by the the CPUC and the California Energy Commission is also to be held Tuesday to examine causes behind the spiking costs.

RELATED USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills

"Millions of California families are opening their utility bills to sticker shock -- and we're taking action now to provide relief to help with those high bills," Newsom said Monday in a statement.

Advertisement

"We know this provides only temporary relief from soaring bills. That's why I'm asking the federal government to use its full authority to investigate the spike in natural gas prices and take any necessary enforcement actions."

Latest Headlines

U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Navy collects debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has started to collect what remains of a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon after an Air Force fighter jet shot it into the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend.
Officials: Controlled release of toxic chemicals from derailed train in Ohio completed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials: Controlled release of toxic chemicals from derailed train in Ohio completed
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A controlled chemical release from several rail cars that were part of a train that derailed in Ohio late last week has been completed, officials said.
Hundreds of ready-to-eat sandwiches, fresh food items recalled over Listeria risk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hundreds of ready-to-eat sandwiches, fresh food items recalled over Listeria risk
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- More than 400 food items, including ready-to-eat sandwiches and fruit cups sold in vending machines and stores by Fresh Ideation Food Group, are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
New 'Hogwarts Legacy' character could be first transgender one in 'Harry Potter' series
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New 'Hogwarts Legacy' character could be first transgender one in 'Harry Potter' series
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Hogwarts Legacy," the new role-playing video game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, appears to have introduced the franchise's first transgender character amid controversy surrounding author J.K. Rowling.
Biden to travel to key 2024 states after State of the Union
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to travel to key 2024 states after State of the Union
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin and Florida later this week to showcase his economic agenda, as well as plans to lower health care costs, following his State of the Union speech Tuesday.
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- AMC, the largest theater chain in the United States, will begin charging movie-goers based on where they sit.
Two charged for 'racially motivated' plot to attack Baltimore power grid
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two charged for 'racially motivated' plot to attack Baltimore power grid
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman and Florida man face federal charges for a plot to destroy Baltimore's power grid to "lay" the city "to waste."
National Enquirer to be sold to VVIP Ventures
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
National Enquirer to be sold to VVIP Ventures
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- VVIP Ventures will purchase the infamous tabloid publication the National Enquirer and its sister publications, the company announced Monday.
Utah bills would ease student dress codes for religious, cultural items
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Utah bills would ease student dress codes for religious, cultural items
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- As high school students around the country fight for the right to wear religious and cultural items at graduation and athletic events, Utah is considering legislation to allow it.
Poll: American support for Ukraine remains high after year of conflict
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Poll: American support for Ukraine remains high after year of conflict
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans remains supportive of Ukraine as Russia's war in that country enters its second year, according to a poll released Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 U.S. tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
3 U.S. tourists stabbed for taking photos in Puerto Rico
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
China: Second balloon over Latin America is 'civilian' aircraft that went off course
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
AMC Theaters to charge movie-goers based on where they sit
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment
Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger
Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement