Feb. 6, 2023 / 3:07 PM

Poll: American support for Ukraine remains high after year of conflict

By Simon Druker
1/2
A majority of Americans remain supportive of Ukraine (led by Volodymyr Zelensky, pictured) as Russia’s war in that country enters its second year, according to a poll released Monday. File Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Presidential Press Office | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans remains supportive of Ukraine as Russia's war in that country enters its second year, according to a poll released Monday.

The Gallup Poll found 65% of adults surveyed are in favor of the United States continuing to support Ukraine's bid to reclaim lost territory. That percentage also would support a prolonged conflict in exchange for a favorable outcome.

By comparison, 31% would prefer the United States make efforts to quickly end the conflict, even if that resulted in Russia keeping some of the territory it has annexed so far.

The poll comes as mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group said Sunday Ukrainian troops are "fighting to the last."

RELATED Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian basketball player

The level of support for the conflict among Americans has remained relatively steady over the last year. A Gallup poll in August found 66% favored American support for Ukraine, slightly higher than the new numbers released Monday.

The data analytics firm conducted the poll during the first three weeks of January.

Support differs greatly depending on party affiliation.

RELATED Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'

Of the Democrats polled, 81% favor American support, including a prolonged conflict. That number drops to 54% among Republicans, and 59% of Independents.

More than 40% (41) of Republicans support a quick end to the conflict, even if that results in Russia retaining territory seized from Ukraine. Only 16% of Democrats polled are of the same mindset, while 38% of Independents agree.

The poll found 47% of Republicans think the United States is already doing "too much" in its support of Ukraine compared to 10% of Democrats. On the other side, 41% of Democrats believe Ukraine is not getting enough American support, compared to 18% of Republicans.

RELATED Ukraine, Russia exchange prisoners; bodies of slain volunteers returned

