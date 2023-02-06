Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 3:09 PM

National Enquirer to be sold to VVIP Ventures

By Joe Fisher
VVIP Ventures, a partnership between digital media company Vinco Ventures and ICON publishing, founded by Theodore Farnsworth, has agreed to buy the National Enquirer and its sister publications. Photo courtesy of ZASH Global Media
VVIP Ventures, a partnership between digital media company Vinco Ventures and ICON publishing, founded by Theodore Farnsworth, has agreed to buy the National Enquirer and its sister publications. Photo courtesy of ZASH Global Media

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- VVIP Ventures will purchase the infamous tabloid publication the National Enquirer and its sister publications, the company announced Monday.

VVIP Ventures will make the purchase as it attempts to expand its presence in the world of celebrity news. The company is a partnership between digital media company Vinco Ventures and ICON publishing, founded by former MoviePass CEO Theodore Farnsworth.

Advertisement

In a press release announcing the purchase, VVIP said the move is the first step toward its goal of becoming "one of the largest global content publishers in the celebrity arena." It plans to continue publishing celebrity news with the National Enquirer's U.S. and U.K. publications as well as the Globe and National Examiner, which are all owned by A360media.

"Vinco's digital platforms and capabilities are well positioned to maximize revenues from these iconic and already profitable media brands," said Rod Vanderbilt, VVIP executive chairman.

RELATED Dell plans to cut more than 6,600 Jobs due to plummeting PC sales

"Our digital ecosystem will be critical in heightening the reputation and recognizability of the National Enquirer, National Examiner and Globe to a broader audience and the editorial team joining us from these publications will play an important role in these efforts."

The editorial teams behind these publications will remain on staff, according to the press release.

Advertisement

The National Enquirer has faced many controversies in its nearly 97-year history. None bigger than when its then-parent company American Media Inc. admitted to purchasing stories that cast a poor light on Donald Trump, only to prevent the stories from ever being published. The tactic, referred to as "catch and kill," was used to silence women from making public allegations of sexual affairs with Trump ahead of his campaign for president in 2016.

RELATED U.S. farm belt expanding its role in renewable natural gas

Vinco Ventures founder Theodore Farnsworth is no stranger to controversy. In November, Farnsworth was charged with conspiring to defraud investors in MoviePass in a scheme to attract new investors, the Justice Department said. He and his co-conspirator J. Mitchell Lowe face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count against them.

Farnsworth became CEO of Vinco Ventures last July. He told The New York Times that the purchase agreement for the National Enquirer and other publications was about $100 million.

As part of the purchase agreement, VVIP Ventures has the exclusive right to discuss further partnerships with A360media for a 90 day period.

RELATED ConocoPhillips sees profits rise on higher commodity prices

Latest Headlines

Utah bills would ease student dress codes for religious, cultural items
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Utah bills would ease student dress codes for religious, cultural items
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- As high school students around the country fight for the right to wear religious and cultural items at graduation and athletic events, Utah is considering legislation to allow it.
Poll: American support for Ukraine remains high after year of conflict
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Poll: American support for Ukraine remains high after year of conflict
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans remains supportive of Ukraine as Russia's war in that country enters its second year, according to a poll released Monday.
U.S. farm belt expanding its role in renewable natural gas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. farm belt expanding its role in renewable natural gas
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Among the largest RNG facilities in the portfolio of Northern Biogas is an Idaho operation drawing on the waste of thousands of dairy cattle.
Dell plans to cut more than 6,600 Jobs due to plummeting PC sales
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dell plans to cut more than 6,600 Jobs due to plummeting PC sales
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Dell plans to lay off 6,650 workers as the company responds to waning demand for its personal computers -- the latest tech giant forced to downsize as millions of inflation-weary consumers change their spending habits.
Buffalo hit with 3.8M earthquake; no damage reported
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Buffalo hit with 3.8M earthquake; no damage reported
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake near Buffalo, N.Y., Monday morning rattled the nerves of residents around the region but not much else with no immediate damage or injuries reported, officials said.
GasBuddy: Slight dip in gasoline prices to $3.47 is a first for 2023
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GasBuddy: Slight dip in gasoline prices to $3.47 is a first for 2023
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The price at the pump is close to year-ago levels, but GasBuddy says to enjoy it while it lasts.
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine late Sunday warned residents living within a mile of where a train derailed late last week to evacuate immediately over fears a rail car filled with chemicals could explode.
Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A man was killed in a gun battle with police that erupted after he pulled a firearm and shot two officers attempting to arrest him following a traffic stop early Sunday in southern Indiana.
Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A married couple was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to travel to the Middle East to fight alongside ISIS.
Death row inmate's attorneys called sentence 'justifiable lynching' in 1999 hearing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death row inmate's attorneys called sentence 'justifiable lynching' in 1999 hearing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Black death row inmate in Texas are seeking that his sentence be relieved in light of evidence detailing racists attitudes and actions from his previous counsel and the all-White jury that sentenced him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'
Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'
Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
Death row inmate's attorneys called sentence 'justifiable lynching' in 1999 hearing
Death row inmate's attorneys called sentence 'justifiable lynching' in 1999 hearing
2,000 dead in Turkey, Syria after earthquake, powerful aftershocks
2,000 dead in Turkey, Syria after earthquake, powerful aftershocks
Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS
Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement