Hundreds of ready-to-eat sandwiches, fresh food items recalled over Listeria risk

By Sheri Walsh
More than 400 fresh food items sold by Fresh Ideation Food Group, under brand names including Fresh Creative Cuisine, are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. Photo courtesy of Fresh Creative Cuisine
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- More than 400 food items, including ready-to-eat sandwiches and fruit cups sold by Fresh Ideation Food Group, are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The company announced the recall Monday, saying the foods were sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30 under dozens of brand names, including Bistro to Go and Fresh Creative Cuisine, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The food items include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt and wraps sold in vending machines and stores in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, as well as in the District of Columbia.

"The recall was initiated after the company's environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes," Fresh Ideation Food Group said in the recall announcement.

The recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name with a fresh through or sell date ranging from Jan. 31 to Monday.

To date, there have been no reports of any illnesses. Listeria can cause serious, or even deadly, infections in young or elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages or stillbirths if infected with Listeria. Healthy people can also suffer high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

A complete list of the more than 400 food items, which include bacon, egg and cheddar muffins, albacore tuna finger sandwiches, salads and crumb cakes, can be found here.

Anyone who may have purchased the products are being urged to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group at (855) 969-3338.

