AMC, the largest theater chain in the United States, will begin charging movie-goers based on where they sit. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- AMC, the largest theater chain in the United States, will begin charging movie-goers based on where they sit. The company announced its new pricing structure called Sightline at AMC on Monday. Seats will be divided into three categories: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline.

Value Sightline seats will be the most inexpensive and include seats near the front of the theater and ADA seats. Standard Sightline seats will make up the largest section of the theater and will come at what AMC calls "the traditional cost of a ticket." Preferred Sightline seats will be in the middle of the theater and cost more than the other two options.

AMC said it will reward AMC Stubs A-List members by allowing reservations for Preferred Sightline seats at no additional costs.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres.

"While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. "



Some AMC locations have already instituted the new pricing plan that will ultimately expand to all U.S. locations by the end of the year, the company said.