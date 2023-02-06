Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 3:33 AM

Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment

By Darryl Coote
Authorities are warning those who live within a 1-mile radius of a derailed train and fail to evacuate could be arrested and charged. Screen capture courtesy of National Transportation Safety Board/YouTube
Authorities are warning those who live within a 1-mile radius of a derailed train and fail to evacuate could be arrested and charged. Screen capture courtesy of National Transportation Safety Board/YouTube

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine late Sunday warned residents living within a mile of where a train derailed late last week to evacuate immediately over fears a rail car filled with chemicals could explode.

The 150-car train derailed Friday in East Palestine, a town of some 4,700 people located near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, and ignited on fire. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have said 20 of its cars contain "hazardous material," and that 10 of them had derailed. Of those 10, five contain highly flammable vinyl chloride, which the National Cancer Institute says is associated with an increased risk of liver, brain and lung cancers as well as lymphoma and leukemia.

Advertisement

Officials had earlier ordered an evacuation of a 1-mile radius of the derailment, but DeWine said in a statement late Sunday that more than 500 people have refused to leave their homes.

DeWine issued the urgent warning as a drastic temperature change in a rail car during the past two hours threatens "a catastrophic tanker failure, which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile," he said.

Advertisement

"Although teams are working to prevent an explosion from happening, residents living within a mile of the site are advised to immediately leave the area," he said.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin warned that those who fail to evacuate could be arrested on charges of committing a misconduct in an emergency. Adults can be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor while those who live with children may face first-degree misdemeanor charges for endangering a minor.

"There is a high probability of a toxic gas release and or explosion," McLaughlin said in a statement. "Again, we will be enforcing the evacuation zone. Please, for your own safety, remove your families from danger."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to vinyl chloride, which is used in the creation of PVC, can result in weakness and exhaustion, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal bleeding and an enlarged liver, among other symptoms.

Investigators of the NTSB are on site collecting evidence to determine probable cause of the derailment.

Earlier Sunday, NTSB officials told reporters during a press conference that once the scene is safe the 10 derailed hazardous-material cars will be moved to a second location to undergo further damage assessment.

Advertisement

NTSB Board Member Michael Graham said they have obtained two videos that show potential mechanical issues with the axel of one of the rail cars and they are now working to identify the rail car in question.

Crew of the train told investigators that an alarm did go off shortly before the derailment, he said.

Read More

Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS NYPD seeking suspect who shot off-duty officer in the head in robbery

Latest Headlines

Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A man was killed in a gun battle with police that erupted after he pulled a firearm and shot two officers attempting to arrest him following a traffic stop early Sunday in southern Indiana.
Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A married couple was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to travel to the Middle East to fight alongside ISIS.
Death row inmate's attorneys called sentence 'justifiable lynching' in 1999 hearing
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Death row inmate's attorneys called sentence 'justifiable lynching' in 1999 hearing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Black death row inmate in Texas are seeking that his sentence be relieved in light of evidence detailing racists attitudes and actions from his previous counsel and the all-White jury that sentenced him.
NYPD seeking suspect who shot off-duty officer in the head in robbery
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NYPD seeking suspect who shot off-duty officer in the head in robbery
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A New York Police Department officer is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a robbery attempt as he attempted to buy a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace.
No jackpot winners in Saturday's Powerball drawing, prize reaches $747 million
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
No jackpot winners in Saturday's Powerball drawing, prize reaches $747 million
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Nobody claimed the Powerball jackpot for the 33rd time in a row on Saturday, pushing the grand prize to $747 million ahead of Monday's drawing.
Texas woman sentenced to 55 years for killing friend, kidnapping baby
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas woman sentenced to 55 years for killing friend, kidnapping baby
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who killed her friend and kidnapped her newborn baby in an attempt to pass the infant off as her own was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder.
Police conclude that Pennsylvania family of three died by suicide pact
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police conclude that Pennsylvania family of three died by suicide pact
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania have concluded that a family of three who were found dead in their backyard last week, died by a suicide pact.
Democrats shake up political primary calendar
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Democrats shake up political primary calendar
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Committee voted Saturday to change the party's presidential primary calendar and give more diverse states more influence in the process.
DeSantis to use Fla. legislative session to expand migrant relocation program
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DeSantis to use Fla. legislative session to expand migrant relocation program
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will seek to expand a controversial migrant relocation program under which refugees have been transported to Massachusetts in an upcoming legislative session, documents show.
Northeastern U.S. shivers under record-low temperatures
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Northeastern U.S. shivers under record-low temperatures
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Extreme cold temperatures blanketed parts of the Northeastern United States Saturday, plunging well below zero in many places and setting record lows in the process.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'
Russia's Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are 'fighting to the last'
Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
Two officers wounded, suspect killed in gunfight following traffic stop
Death row inmate's attorneys called sentence 'justifiable lynching' in 1999 hearing
Death row inmate's attorneys called sentence 'justifiable lynching' in 1999 hearing
Ayatollah Khamenei agrees to pardon 'tens of thousands' of protesters in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei agrees to pardon 'tens of thousands' of protesters in Iran
Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS
Married couple sentenced for attempting to assist ISIS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement