Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Nobody claimed the Powerball jackpot for the 33rd time in a row on Saturday, pushing the grand prize to $747 million ahead of Monday's drawing. Monday's jackpot will be the fifth largest in the game's history, the lottery said. The cash option for a winning ticket is an estimated $403.1 million. Advertisement

The largest Powerball jackpot ever claimed happened on Nov. 7, when the $2.04 billion prize was won by a player in California.

The winner was the first person in California State Lottery history to win more than $1 billion. It was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated area in Los Angeles County, according to the Daily Breeze.

Saturday's numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball 10. The jackpot was $700 million. Four tickets matched the five white balls to claim $1 million each, sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Seventeen tickets were sold nationwide for the $100,000 prize and another 64 for $50,000. About $20 million in total prizes was won across more than 2 million winning tickets.

The last jackpot winner was on Nov. 19. A lone winning ticket worth $92.9 million was sold in Kansas.

