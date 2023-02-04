Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 4, 2023 / 3:57 PM

Northeastern U.S. shivers under record-low temperatures

By Simon Druker
Extreme cold buffeted the northeastern United States on Saturday with temperatures plunging well below zero in many areas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Extreme cold buffeted the northeastern United States on Saturday with temperatures plunging well below zero in many areas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Extreme cold temperatures blanketed parts of the Northeastern United States Saturday, plunging well below zero in many places and setting record lows in the process, the National Weather Service said.

The mercury plunged to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit in Boston as cold socked New England.

Advertisement

"To add context to the record breaking cold this morning, -10F low in Boston is the first double digit negative temperature since -12F in 1957!" the NWS's Boston office said in a tweet. "-10F also breaks the most recent coldest temperatures of -9F set back in 2016."

New Hampshire's Mount Washington dropped to a record low, and, combined with the windchill, registered the coldest ever temperature in the United States at minus 108 degrees.

RELATED Cold weather, short field produce bumps in Road to the Kentucky Derby

The 6,288-foot peak has the highest elevation in the U.S. Northeast.

The National Weather Service's Cleveland office tweeted video of the peak's observatory getting pummeled by the winter weather.

Advertisement

Portland, Maine, also recorded its lowest-ever temperature on record as the mercury dropped to minus 45 degrees with the wind chill.

Further north, more than 13,000 customers were still out of power in Nova Scotia, Canada, Saturday afternoon after getting hit by the winter weather, which downed trees and power lines.

Environment Canada warned temperatures would feel like 45.5 degrees with the wind chill.

RELATED Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter

After rising through the day, temperatures in New England are expected to fall again, hitting minus 15 degrees in some places.

The peak of the cold, however, had passed by mid-day Saturday.

"Temperatures will gradually moderate to above normal temperatures by tomorrow afternoon across the region," the NWS said. "Nonetheless, still a few more hours of dangerous wind child temperatures."

Read More

Polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast

Latest Headlines

Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million for Saturday drawing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million for Saturday drawing
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball Jackpot has reached $700 million for Saturday's drawing. On Nov. 7 a ticket purchased in California broke world records by winning a $2.04 billion jackpot.
Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Memphis Police Department has fired a sixth officer for conduct related to the beating of Tyre Nichols. Officer Preston Hemphill was seen using a Taser on Nichols in body-cam footage that was released.
Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in northeastern Ohio following a train derailment late Friday which ignited a massive fire, local officials say, 
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Florida hospital postponed all non-emergency patient procedures on Friday due to an IT security issue.
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- An American medic who was volunteering on the frontlines in Ukraine was killed when his vehicle was hit by a missile.
Blinken cancels China trip as Beijing offers excuse for balloon over Montana
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Blinken cancels China trip as Beijing offers excuse for balloon over Montana
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the Chinese balloon seen flying over Montana is a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that deviated from its planned course.
Two suspects arrested in drug-related killings in California
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Two suspects arrested in drug-related killings in California
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in California on Friday announced the arrests of two men who are accused killing six people in an execution-style massacre last month.
FBI offers $25,000 rewards in 2 different N.C. electrical substation shootings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI offers $25,000 rewards in 2 different N.C. electrical substation shootings
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The FBI's Charlotte Field Office is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information in two separate investigations of shooting incidents at electrical substations in North Carolina.
Treasury Department changes classifications for clean vehicle tax credit eligibility
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Treasury Department changes classifications for clean vehicle tax credit eligibility
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department updated the vehicle classification standard, which is used to determine which vehicles qualify for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Treasury sanctions executives of Iranian UAV manufacturer
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Treasury sanctions executives of Iranian UAV manufacturer
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced sanctions on Friday against the directors of an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer for providing aerial support to Russia for its invasion against Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
Fiery train derailment in N.E. Ohio town forces evacuations
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures
U.S. announces $2.4 billion more defense aid to Ukraine
U.S. announces $2.4 billion more defense aid to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement