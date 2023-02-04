Northeastern U.S. shivers under record-low temperatures

Extreme cold buffeted the northeastern United States on Saturday with temperatures plunging well below zero in many areas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Extreme cold temperatures blanketed parts of the Northeastern United States Saturday, plunging well below zero in many places and setting record lows in the process, the National Weather Service said. The mercury plunged to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit in Boston as cold socked New England. Advertisement

"To add context to the record breaking cold this morning, -10F low in Boston is the first double digit negative temperature since -12F in 1957!" the NWS's Boston office said in a tweet. "-10F also breaks the most recent coldest temperatures of -9F set back in 2016."

New Hampshire's Mount Washington dropped to a record low, and, combined with the windchill, registered the coldest ever temperature in the United States at minus 108 degrees.

The 6,288-foot peak has the highest elevation in the U.S. Northeast.

The National Weather Service's Cleveland office tweeted video of the peak's observatory getting pummeled by the winter weather.

❄️❄️This is EXTREME WEATHER! Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world. INSANE conditions Temp -42° F, Wind Chill -101° F, Wind Gusts 127 mph! https://t.co/vr4pGu9p7G From the summit cam 230-240pm. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/6N30euV9oL— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 3, 2023

Portland, Maine, also recorded its lowest-ever temperature on record as the mercury dropped to minus 45 degrees with the wind chill.

Further north, more than 13,000 customers were still out of power in Nova Scotia, Canada, Saturday afternoon after getting hit by the winter weather, which downed trees and power lines.

Environment Canada warned temperatures would feel like 45.5 degrees with the wind chill.

After rising through the day, temperatures in New England are expected to fall again, hitting minus 15 degrees in some places.

The peak of the cold, however, had passed by mid-day Saturday.

"Temperatures will gradually moderate to above normal temperatures by tomorrow afternoon across the region," the NWS said. "Nonetheless, still a few more hours of dangerous wind child temperatures."