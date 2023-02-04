Advertisement
Feb. 4, 2023 / 10:36 AM

Sixth Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols beating

By Patrick Hilsman
The Memphis Police Department has fired a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, in connection with the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Photo courtesy Memphis Police Department/Twitter
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Memphis Police Department has fired a sixth officer for conduct related to the fatal beating this month of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols was assaulted by members of an elite unit of the Memphis Police Department following a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later.

Officer Preston Hemphill, who was seen using a Taser on Nichols in body-cam footage that was released by the City of Memphis, was also heard saying "I hope they stomp his ass."

Hemphill was a member of the same elite police unit, known as "Scorpion," as five other officers who have been charged with murder in connection with Nichols' death.

RELATED Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death

"We are in the stage of our investigation where we are looking into all matters including the actions of Officer Preston Hemphill and others who were on the scene," the Shelby County District Attorney's office said in a statement.

"After a review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we determined that Officer Hemphill violated multiple department policies," the Memphis Police Department stated.

Though Hemphill hasn't been charged with a crime, the violations listed by the Memphis Police revealed that he improperly discharged his Taser against Nichols.

The police department said multiple members of the force remain under investigation.

Three members of the Memphis Fire Department have also been fired for their actions during the beating of Nichols and its aftermath.

President Joe Biden expressed disgust at Nichols' death and urged congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act after meeting with family members.

RELATED Memphis Fire Department fires 3 for inaction in response to Tyre Nichols beating

Nichol's death also set off protests across several U.S. cities.

Funeral mourners remember 'beautiful person' Tyre Nichols amid calls for police reform

