Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million for Saturday drawing

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million for Saturday's drawing. On Nov. 7 a ticket in California broke world records with a $2.04 billion jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Powerball Jackpot has reached $700 million for Saturday's drawing, lottery officials announced. On Nov. 7, a Powerball ticket purchased in California broke world records by winning a grand prize worth $2.04 billion. Advertisement

On Nov. 19, a ticket in Kansas won a grand prize of $92.9 million.

Thursday night's Powerball Drawing numbers, 31, 43, 58, 59, 66, and 9 for the gold Powerball, failed to produce a grand prize winner.

Though no one won the grand prize, three ticket holders matched the numbers for the first five balls and won prizes of more than $1 million, including one ticket purchased in North Carolina and another in Florida.

A third winner, in New York, doubled their winnings to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional cost of $1.

In total, more than 1.2 million tickets received prizes cumulatively worth $12.2 million in Thursday's drawing.

Saturday's drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. EST.