Police in York, Pa., have concluded that a family of three who were found dead died by a suicide pact.

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania have concluded that a family of three who were found dead in their backyard last week, died by a suicide pact. Morgan Daub and her parents, Deborah and James Daub, made a joint decision to end their lives, investigators concluded after discovering notes and other evidence. Deborah Daub, 59-year-old, wrote a letter dated Jan. 19, detailing these plans. Advertisement

"She also speaks about the evil that has mounted against Morgan and the family but does not detail to what she is referring," Det. Timothy Fink said, according to PennLive.

The rest of the letter is directed to or about God and to her husband James and reads as if she expects James to live on after them. Fink said that other letters contain a multitude of bible references. They also found a list written by Morgan, that detailed the steps she took before she ended her life.

The bodies were discovered when a neighbor called the police on Jan. 25, saying he heard three gunshots in quick succession. York County Police arrived at the home and found the family lying in a straight line.

The York County Coroner's Office said all three died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said that it appears that Deborah shot her husband James and then Morgan shot Deborah. Morgan then turned the gun on herself.

The husband James, 62, also wrote letters indicating that he was not ready to end his life, but in the end decided to join his wife and daughter. Another letter states that he had his wife pull the trigger because of his "shaky hands."