FBI offers $25,000 rewards in 2 different N.C. electrical substation shootings

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The FBI's Charlotte Field Office is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information on two separate investigations of shooting incidents at electrical substations in North Carolina late last year and last month.
"On the evening of December 3, 2022, unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy Substations in Moore County, North Carolina," reads an incident description on the FBI's website. "The damage led to a massive power outage of approximately 45,000 customers."