Dallas Police arrested Davion Irvin, 24, Thursday on animal cruelty charges. He was arrested in connection with two missing emperor tamarin monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo. The monkeys were found in an abandoned house in Lancaster, 15 miles from the zoo. Photo courtesy of Dallas County Jail

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after two emperor tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo were found in the closet of an abandoned home Tuesday. Davion Irvin, 24, faces six animal cruelty charges and is being held on a $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Advertisement

Dallas Police said the monkeys, Bella and Finn, were intentionally taken from the zoo, and Irvin was arrested on a tip Thursday.

The tip came hours after police released surveillance photos of a man they said was a person of interest in the case.

According to neighbors of the vacant home where the monkeys were found, Irvin had been squatting in the house in Lancaster, roughly 15 miles south of the zoo. They said he used to live with relatives across the street from the house.

On Jan. 13, a clouded leopard went missing from the zoo after its enclosure was intentionally cut, but the leopard was found nearby the next day.

According to the Dallas Morning News, more charges are possible for Irvin as police continue their investigation into the string of incidents at the zoo.

Those incidents include missing animals, a dead vulture and torn animal enclosures.