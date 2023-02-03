Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 3, 2023 / 4:52 AM

Senate Democrats launch Gun Violence Prevention Caucus

By Darryl Coote
Senate Democrats launched a new caucus on Thursday aimed at curbing gun violence following a series of high-profile mass shootings, including one last month in California's Monterey Park that killed 11 people. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Senate Democrats launched a new caucus on Thursday aimed at curbing gun violence following a series of high-profile mass shootings, including one last month in California's Monterey Park that killed 11 people. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A group of Democratic senators have launched a caucus aimed at combating gun violence amid a surge in such crimes in the United States and following a series of several high-profile mass shootings.

"We wake up every day to headlines of another mass shooting in this country," Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said in a statement. "We can't allow this to continue."

Advertisement

The Gun Violence Prevention Caucus was launched Thursday with the mission to promote commonsense solutions to end the epidemic of U.S. gun violence, according to a press release.

To achieve its goal, the eight members plan to examine state-level gun laws that could be applied to the federal level as well as develop strategies for drafting gun safety legislation that preserves constitutional rights while avoiding frivolous lawsuits.

RELATED N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car

The caucus will also look at strategies to engage local communities in the fight against gun violence, pursue best practices for gun violence prevention advocacy and seek opportunities to engage with the administration and executive branch to address gun violence.

"Congress has a moral obligation to act now to combat the gun violence epidemic plaguing our schools, streets and communities," Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts said.

Advertisement

The caucus was launched as the death toll for the year to gun violence soars. According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been 1,635 deaths and 2,844 injuries from guns this year as of Thursday.

RELATED Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police

The non-profit, no-advocacy organization has also tallied 52 mass shootings in that time frame.

Among those mass shootings include the 11 people killed and nine injured in a shooting Jan. 21 in California's Monterey Park, which was followed days later by a shooting on Jan. 23 in California's Half Moon Bay that resulted in seven people dead.

Along with Feinstein and Markey, the caucus' other members are Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and John Hickenlooper.

RELATED Shooter kills 1, injures 3 at DC Metro station

"Our nation will never be able to end this epidemic without elected officials who have the courage to act and pass commonsense legislation," Adzi Vokhiwa, federal affairs director for gun control advocacy organization Giffords, said.

"That's why we are so excited and grateful for the new Gun Violence Prevention Caucus in the Senate, and we look forward to working with these dedicated gun safety champions to advance policy solutions that will enhance public safety and save lives."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Man arrested with attempting to firebomb New Jersey synagogue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man arrested with attempting to firebomb New Jersey synagogue
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to firebomb a New Jersey synagogue over the weekend.
Lawmakers urge Biden to delay F-16 sales to Turkey over Sweden, Finland NATO bid
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lawmakers urge Biden to delay F-16 sales to Turkey over Sweden, Finland NATO bid
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has been urged to delay the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over the country's opposition to bids by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.
DHS: 1,000 kids separated at border still waiting to be reunited with family
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS: 1,000 kids separated at border still waiting to be reunited with family
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Nearly 1,000 children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border under the previous administration have yet to be reunited with their parents, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.
Defendants seek dismissal of copyright lawsuit filed by collage artist Deborah Roberts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Defendants seek dismissal of copyright lawsuit filed by collage artist Deborah Roberts
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The defendants facing a lawsuit filed by famed collage artist Deborah Roberts are seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds that she cannot copyright "an entire artistic style she didn't even create."
Father of Anthony Huber granted lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Father of Anthony Huber granted lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled to allow a civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse for the 2020 killing of Anthony Huber to move forward.
Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the military has been tracking a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon over the United States.
Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday to discuss police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols.
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A borough councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed while sitting inside her car Wednesday evening, prosecutors confirmed.
N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man and his business were indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than $140 million, the Justice Department announced.
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market response to the latest 25 basis point interest hike by the Federal Reserve was mostly positive Thursday, particularly in the technology industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
U.S. to gain access to 4 more Philippines bases as regional tensions mount
U.S. to gain access to 4 more Philippines bases as regional tensions mount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement