Senate intelligence committee calls for compliance with classified documents request

1/3

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speaks on a cell phone at the U.S. Capitol on October 7, 2021. He and Sen. Marco Rubio asked the Attorney General for access to classified documents in investigations over mishandling. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines comply with requests for classified documents found in possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. The letter, signed by committee chair Mark Warner, D-Va., and vice chair Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said they cannot provide oversight without access to the documents that have been found after numerous searches. Advertisement

"We urge your immediate compliance with our previous requests, which we now extend to those classified materials subsequently discovered at President Biden's home and the home of former Vice President Pence," the letter said.

"These matters are the highest priority of the committee and our oversight and authorization efforts will align accordingly."

RELATED FBI reportedly searched Biden office in November for documents

Warner and Rubio said the request "is not unprecedented" and is necessary to provide proper oversight to the potential risk to national securities the breaches may have caused.

"In other investigations involving the mishandling of classified information the attorney general and the director of national intelligence have accommodated the legitimate oversight needs of this Committee without detriment to any ongoing investigation," the letter said.

Advertisement

"As we expressed previously, in light of the substantial public interest, the need for bipartisan and responsible oversight of these matters is at its highest."

RELATED No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden vacation home

Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte said last week the department was already in the works of briefing the committee. He revealed that the department tried to brief the committee last September, but matters have become more complicated with two special counsels being appointed.

"Although one of the special counsels was appointed only on Jan. 12, prosecutors on both matters are actively working to enable sharing information with the Committee," Uriarte wrote to the committee, according to CBS News.