Feb. 3, 2023 / 4:56 PM

Two suspects arrested in drug-related killings in California

By Matt Bernardini
Tulare County, Calif., Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that two men had been arrested in connection with the murders of six people last month in Goshen, Calif. Photo Courtesy Tulare County Sheriff's Office
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in California on Friday announced the arrests of two men who are accused of killing six people in an execution-style massacre last month.

The two men arrested were 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte. Uriarte was wounded in a gun battle with federal agents before being taken into custody, the Los Angeles Times reported. He is undergoing surgery at a hospital and expected to survive.

Both of the accused are gang members, police said.

"We knew every move they were making," Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said of the suspects. "We had them under our wing where we wanted them."

Beard and Uriarte have been charged with six counts of murder and other allegations, including including committing the murders to further activities of a criminal street gang and using a firearm by a felon.

Last month, the Tulare County sheriff's office received multiple calls of shots fired early in the morning of Jan. 16 in the town of Goshen, Calif. Six people were killed, including a mother and child who were shot in the head.

Boudreaux said that the two shooters broke into the household specifically targeting members of gangs. The mother and her child were innocent victims.

Coroner's officials identified the dead as Rosa Parraz, 72; Marcos Parraz, 19; Eladio Parraz, 52; Jennifer Analla, 50; Alissa Parraz, 16; and 10-month old Nycholas Parraz.

"This family was targeted by cold-blooded killers," Boudreaux said at a news conference.

