Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 5:52 PM

Nine people in Texas charged with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills

By Simon Druker
1/3
Authorities arrested nine people in Houston, Texas, charging them with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills as well as other illegal substances, according to court documents Thursday. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency
Authorities arrested nine people in Houston, Texas, charging them with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills as well as other illegal substances, according to court documents Thursday. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested nine people in Houston, Texas, charging them with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills, as well as other illegal substances, according to court documents Thursday.

Agents from the DEA and FBI made the arrests earlier in the week.

Advertisement

All nine individuals are all from Texas, including a licensed pharmacist and are charged with illegally distributing oxycodone and hydrocodone between 2017 and late 2022.

Prosecutors contend Kent Lyons and Roquel Turner operated a so-called "pill mill pharmacies," procuring and peddling high-quality opioid drugs to drug traffickers on the black market. Truance Alfred was also arrested and charged for his alleged role as one of those drug traffickers.

RELATED Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker

Authorities believe the two hid the illegal proceeds in bank accounts and real estate, while also using the cash to buy luxury vehicles, including a Rolls Royce and Mercedes Maybach.

The assets are eligible to be seized if the men are convicted.

The trio is charged with illegal distribution of Schedule II opioids and each face up to a 20-year federal prison sentence if convicted.

RELATED New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023

Separately, police arrested five other people in Houston, including licensed pharmacist Ann Nguyen of Stafford, Texas. Nguyen is charged along with Dwain Ross, Delores Mackey-Ross, Kevin Peterson and Eleanor Marsh with selling around half a million opioid pills. Authorities also accused them of illegally ordering alprazolam, carisoprodol and promethazine to enhance the effects of the opioids.

Advertisement

Dwain Ross and Marsh both allegedly used some of the proceeds to buy luxury vehicles. Dwain Ross allegedly bought a Lamborghini with the money, while Marsh is said to have purchased a Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Lamborghini.

Several Texas-based pharmacies were also listed in court documents and have voluntarily surrendered their DEA registration numbers, meaning the businesses are no longer able to operate.

RELATED Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens

The men and women face between five and 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Latest Headlines

Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday to discuss police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols.
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market response to the latest 25 basis point interest hike by the Federal Reserve was mostly positive Thursday, particularly in the technology industry.
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday.
USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan's climate change directive.
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $315 million in grants to help cities across the country address homelessness.
Lawmakers gather to celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers gather to celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Bill Clinton delivered remarks at the White House Thursday, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department indicted three people on Thursday for allegedly running a massive mail fraud scheme that involved tricking consumers into paying money in exchange for prizes.
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a private lunch with King Abdullah II of Jordan Thursday in which the two leaders reaffirmed "the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan."
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Labor announced a new effort Thursday, to alert workplaces of the rights afforded to nursing mothers under the Providing Urgent Protection for Nursing Mothers Act.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement