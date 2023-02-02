Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 9:13 PM

Father of Anthony Huber granted lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse

By Joe Fisher
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled to allow a civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse for the 2020 killing of Anthony Huber to move forward. File photo courtesy of CSPAN/Twitter
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled to allow a civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse for the 2020 killing of Anthony Huber to move forward.

John Huber, the father of 26-year-old Anthony Huber, filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Rittenhouse in 2021. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed arguments from Rittenhouse's legal team for the lawsuit to be dismissed, CBS News reported.

The lawsuit was filed against Rittenhouse and the City of Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department for their role in accommodating Rittenhouse's shooting spree.

On Aug. 25, 2020, Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two: Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded in the shooting.

The shooting occurred after the killing of Jacob Blake at the hands of police in Kenosha, Wis. When civil unrest ensued, Rittenhouse crossed state lines from Antioch, Ill., and proceeded to walk the streets of Kenosha brandishing a rifle.

The complaint alleges that law enforcement agencies knew individuals planned to bring weapons to the protests to commit violence against protestors. It cites communications between leaders in the Kenosha police forces and citizens identifying themselves as leaders of a militia group.

"Defendant Rittenhouse and others were subject to a different set of rules and were allowed to move about freely in areas controlled by the Law Enforcement Defendants," the lawsuit said.

On. Nov. 19, 2021, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges by a Wisconsin jury.

The lawsuit also alleges that Rittenhouse attempted to avoid being served by providing incorrect addresses to a private investigator hired by Huber. The investigator spent more than 100 hours attempting to find Rittenhouse over the course of two months.

The lawsuit was eventually served to Rittenhouse's sister Faith in Florida.

Loevy & Loevy, the law firm representing Huber in the lawsuit, released a statement on Wednesday.

"Make no mistake: our fight to hold those responsible for Anthony's death accountable continues in full force. Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha police who authorized his bloody rampage will escape justice. Anthony will have his day in court," said Anand Swaminathan, an attorney for Huber and Anthony's mother Karen Bloom.

"Today's ruling puts Anthony's family one step closer to justice for their son's needless death," said Anand Swaminathan of Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law, one of John Huber and Karen Bloom's attorneys."

The attorneys allege that police "created a powder keg" and "failed to protect" protestors from violence carried out by armed citizens.

Rittenhouse responded to the judge's decision, spending the larger part of the last 24 hours soliciting donations for his upcoming court battle on social media.

"I was found not guilty on 11/19/21. But I'm now facing a civil lawsuit. All donations and prayers are appreciated during this stressful time," Rittenhouse's Twitter bio reads.

