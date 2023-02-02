Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 4:22 PM

Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme

By Matt Bernardini
Three people were charged on Thursday with running a massive mail-fraud scheme that tricked consumers into paying fees for non-existent prizes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Three people were charged on Thursday with running a massive mail-fraud scheme that tricked consumers into paying fees for non-existent prizes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department indicted three people on Thursday for allegedly running a massive mail fraud scheme that involved tricking consumers into paying money in exchange for prizes.

From 2012 to 2018, Kimberly Stamps, John Kyle Muller and Barbara Trickle, allegedly mailed millions of prize notices to people, telling them that they would receive a large cash prize if they paid a small fee. The letters were mass-produced and bulk-mailed to recipients whose names and addresses appeared on mailing lists.

Advertisement

"The department is committed to investigating and prosecuting mass-market schemes that harm seniors and other vulnerable persons," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, said in a statement. "We devote substantial resources to these investigations and prosecutions, in furtherance of our commitment to protecting the financial security of all Americans."

Stamps and Muller allegedly selected and edited the notices, and also processed payments from the victims. Trickle assisted with managing data that Stamps and Muller used to target consumers, the Justice Department said.

RELATED Republican AGs warn Walgreens, CVS over mailing abortion pills

The trio continued to operate the scheme even after a cease-and-desist agreement and consent order with the United States Postal Service in 2012. The agreement and order had permanently barred Stamps and anyone working with her from mailing fraudulent prize notices.

Advertisement

The three are charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, along with multiple counts of mail fraud and wire fraud.

"These individuals took advantage of the euphoria of winning a prize to bilk victims out of their money, when in fact they knew there was no prize waiting; all while violating a previous cease and desist order to stop their fraudulent behavior," Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Criminal Investigations Group said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. Postal Service going electric with $9.6 billion investment in vehicles

RELATED USPS to honor life, legacy of Rep. John Lewis with 2023 stamp

Latest Headlines

Lawmakers gather to celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Lawmakers gather to celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Bill Clinton delivered remarks at the White House Thursday, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a private lunch with King Abdullah II of Jordan Thursday in which the two leaders reaffirmed "the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan."
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Labor announced a new effort Thursday, to alert workplaces of the rights afforded to nursing mothers under the Providing Urgent Protection for Nursing Mothers Act.
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Puerto Rico man is scheduled to face charges Thursday in New York City in a $110 million cryptocurrency fraud that involved manipulation of the crypto exchange Mango Markets.
New polling shows Americans dissatisfied with state of the nation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New polling shows Americans dissatisfied with state of the nation
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Americans remain dissatisfied with broad aspects of U.S. society, continuing a trend that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, new polling from Gallup indicates.
Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Thursday proposed expanding existing advance data requirements to require commercial airlines to participate in the Document Validation Program known as DocVal.
Sens. Cruz, Manchin introduce bill opposing gas stove ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sens. Cruz, Manchin introduce bill opposing gas stove ban
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Leaders from both sides of the U.S. political spectrum joined forces on Thursday to try to bar the federal government from banning gas-fired stoves, saying it was an example of federal overreach.
Sen. Michael Bennet asks Apple, Google, to remove TikTok from app stores
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Michael Bennet asks Apple, Google, to remove TikTok from app stores
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Michael Bennet sent a letter to the CEOs of Apple and Google Thursday asking them to remove TikTok from their app stores. TikTok is under scrutiny after revelations that its employees spied on journalists.
Michigan's second-largest city gets powered by its waste stream
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan's second-largest city gets powered by its waste stream
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Some 190,000 tons of waste that would normally go into a landfill will be used as a feedstock for a form of energy the industry considers renewable.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement