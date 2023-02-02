Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 4:43 PM

U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment

By Joe Fisher
1/3
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday.

The resolution to remove Omar passed 218 to 211. Ohio Republican Rep. David Joyce voted "present," while Wesley Hunt, R-Texas; Greg Pence, R-Ind.; W. Gregory Steube, R-Fla.; and Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen did not vote.

Advertisement

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that Omar's removal is in relation to past behavior the lawmaker has demonstrated, such as a tweet that was condemned by Democratic leadership as antisemitic and that compared the U.S. military with Hamas and the Taliban.

"She said Americans only like Israel because it's all about the Benjamins,'" McCarthy said to the press following the vote, and later shared to Twitter. "What does that say to other people around the world? It's not right. We were right in our action and she can serve on other committees. It puts America in jeopardy and I'm not going to do that on my watch. And it's fair in the process, unlike them."

RELATED President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy have 'frank' conversation about U.S. debt

The decision follows McCarthy rejecting Democratic representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell's bids to return to the House Intelligence Committee. Prior to that move, McCarthy approved assigning controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Homeland Security Committee and Rep. Paul Gosar to the Committee on Natural Resources.

Advertisement

Taylor Greene and Gosar were stripped of their committee assignments by the Democratic majority because of incendiary rhetoric and troubling associations with white nationalist organizations.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries dismissed the reasoning to remove Omar by Rep. McCarthy and Republican leadership in a briefing prior to the vote, saying the resolution is not about accountability.

RELATED New York Rep. George Santos reportedly stepping down from committees

Jeffries noted that Democrats immediately condemned Omar for her problematic statements after they were made and acted to condemn antisemitism globally, which Omar voted in favor of.

The leading House Democrat stood before a backdrop of controversial tweets made by House Republicans, including Taylor Greene and newly sworn-in Florida Rep. Cory Mills.

"It's not about accountability. It's about political revenge," Jeffries said. "This type of poisonous toxic double standard is going to complicate the relationship moving forward between House Democrats and House Republicans."

RELATED McCarthy rejects nominations of Reps. Schiff, Swalwell to House intelligence panel

Jeffries differentiated Democrats' removal of committee assignments from the actions taken by the Republican-led House, saying the line is drawn at members making and supporting acts of violence against their colleagues.

Latest Headlines

Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Three charged with massive mail fraud scheme
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department indicted three people on Thursday for allegedly running a massive mail fraud scheme that involved tricking consumers into paying money in exchange for prizes.
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Harris meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, reaffirm U.S.-Jordan 'friendship'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a private lunch with King Abdullah II of Jordan Thursday in which the two leaders reaffirmed "the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan."
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Labor Department launches campaign to educate workplaces on rights of nursing mothers
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Labor announced a new effort Thursday, to alert workplaces of the rights afforded to nursing mothers under the Providing Urgent Protection for Nursing Mothers Act.
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Puerto Rico man is scheduled to face charges Thursday in New York City in a $110 million cryptocurrency fraud that involved manipulation of the crypto exchange Mango Markets.
New polling shows Americans dissatisfied with state of the nation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New polling shows Americans dissatisfied with state of the nation
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Americans remain dissatisfied with broad aspects of U.S. society, continuing a trend that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, new polling from Gallup indicates.
Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Thursday proposed expanding existing advance data requirements to require commercial airlines to participate in the Document Validation Program known as DocVal.
Sens. Cruz, Manchin introduce bill opposing gas stove ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sens. Cruz, Manchin introduce bill opposing gas stove ban
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Leaders from both sides of the U.S. political spectrum joined forces on Thursday to try to bar the federal government from banning gas-fired stoves, saying it was an example of federal overreach.
Sen. Michael Bennet asks Apple, Google, to remove TikTok from app stores
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Michael Bennet asks Apple, Google, to remove TikTok from app stores
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Michael Bennet sent a letter to the CEOs of Apple and Google Thursday asking them to remove TikTok from their app stores. TikTok is under scrutiny after revelations that its employees spied on journalists.
Michigan's second-largest city gets powered by its waste stream
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan's second-largest city gets powered by its waste stream
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Some 190,000 tons of waste that would normally go into a landfill will be used as a feedstock for a form of energy the industry considers renewable.
Pelosi to endorse Schiff for U.S. Senate, but only if Feinstein retires
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pelosi to endorse Schiff for U.S. Senate, but only if Feinstein retires
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her support for Democratic colleague Adam Schiff in the 2024 California Senate race, but made clear she would endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she decides to run again.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement