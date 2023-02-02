Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 9:56 PM

Defendants seek dismissal of copyright lawsuit filed by collage artist Deborah Roberts

By Adam Schrader
The defendants facing a lawsuit filed by famed collage artist Deborah Roberts are seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds that she cannot copyright “an entire artistic style she didn’t even create.” Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York
The defendants facing a lawsuit filed by famed collage artist Deborah Roberts are seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds that she cannot copyright “an entire artistic style she didn’t even create.” Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The defendants facing a lawsuit filed by famed collage artist Deborah Roberts are seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds that she cannot copyright "an entire artistic style she didn't even create."

Roberts, who is known for her mixed media collages of Black children, filed the $1 million lawsuit against fellow artist Lynthia Edwards, as well as her art dealer and his New York City gallery, according to court documents obtained by UPI.

Advertisement

Edwards, like Roberts, also constructs collages of Black children from found photographs and other materials -- often set against colorful backgrounds. Roberts' collages are usually set against white backgrounds.

Lawyers for Edwards and her dealer, Richard Beavers, filed a motion to dismiss on Wednesday in a federal court in Brooklyn.

RELATED Supreme Court to hear case based on Andy Warhol prints of Prince

"This case is about an artist at the height of her career punching down on an emerging artist in order to stifle market competition and eliminate a competitive threat," a memorandum filed with the motion reads.

Lawyers for Edwards and Beavers noted that the use of photo-based collage has "deep roots in the work of Black American artists" and that artists have been using the style well before Roberts.

Advertisement

"The only similarity between Roberts' and Edwards' art is that both artists fit into a long-established historical tradition that Roberts neither invented nor owns," the memorandum reads.

RELATED EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous

"Roberts may be well deserving of all the accolades she has accomplished, but she did not invent and does not own the concept of depicting Black figures through collage."

The memorandum noted that Pablo Picasso did not maintain the copyright for painting in the cubist style he championed and that other artists have not owned the exclusive rights for their styles.

Picasso and the famed artist Hannah Hoch were also referenced in the lawsuit for their development of the assemblage techniques used to create collages in the early 20th century.

RELATED NYC artist granted first known registered copyright for AI art

"The cubist-inspired works of Jacob Lawrence, Romare Bearden and their contemporaries were equally fueled by local practices such as the piecing of quilts and the papering of walls of Southern homes with newspapers and magazine pages," the memorandum reads.

"The following generation of artists, such as Benny Andrews and Faith Ringgold expanded the direction of Black cubist collage to include patterning, surface embellishments and fabric drawn directly from African textiles."

The lawsuit noted that other artists who currently employ similar techniques include Lorna Simpson, Neo Matloga and Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

Advertisement

Roberts in her complaint also alleged that Edwards had used some of the same source photographs in her own collages, including famed images of Rosa Parks -- of which lawyers for Edwards and Beavers noted she does not maintain the copyrights.

Speaking with Sightlines magazine last year, Roberts denied that she was trying to stifle emerging competition.

"This is not a frivolous claim," Roberts told Sightlines."I want everyone to be successful in the art world, especially young and emerging artists of color. To say that I punch down at a younger artist is disingenuous. I don't know [Edwards], but her work is being mistaken as mine."

Read More

Artist who taped banana to wall at Art Basel responds to copyright lawsuit

Latest Headlines

Father of Anthony Huber granted lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Father of Anthony Huber granted lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin ruled to allow a civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse for the 2020 killing of Anthony Huber to move forward.
Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon confirms suspected spy balloon over the U.S. 'right now'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the military has been tracking a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon over the United States.
Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden meets with Congressional Black Caucus over police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday to discuss police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols.
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.J. borough councilwoman shot and killed while sitting in her car
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A borough councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed while sitting inside her car Wednesday evening, prosecutors confirmed.
N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man and his business were indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than $140 million, the Justice Department announced.
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tech companies have big day, tumble after hours
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market response to the latest 25 basis point interest hike by the Federal Reserve was mostly positive Thursday, particularly in the technology industry.
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect who allegedly shot and injured a police officer at a library in Memphis was shot dead by the return fire of another police officer, officials said Thursday.
USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USDA announces $9.4 million for plans to limit waste in landfills
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan's climate change directive.
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $315 million in grants to help cities across the country address homelessness.
Nine people in Texas charged with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nine people in Texas charged with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested nine people in Houston, Texas, charging them with distributing 1.5 million opioid pills, as well as other illegal substances, according to court documents Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
Gunman dead after Memphis police officer shot
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement