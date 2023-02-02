Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 1:21 PM

Sens. Cruz, Manchin introduce bill opposing gas stove ban

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced legislation that would prohibit the government from banning gas stoves. File photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced legislation that would prohibit the government from banning gas stoves. File photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Leaders from both sides of the U.S. political spectrum joined forces on Thursday to try to bar the federal government from banning gas-fired stoves, saying it was an example of federal overreach.

Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said in January that gas stoves are a "hidden hazard," potentially releasing anything from carbon monoxide to formaldehyde into people's homes.

Advertisement

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation that would prohibit the safety commission from receiving federal funds to regulate new or existing gas stoves or for classifying stoves as a hazardous product.

The text of the two-page bill was published first by NBC.

RELATED Natural gas from cooking stoves contains hazardous air pollutants

Both leaders were quoted by the network as saying any proposal to limit consumer options was an example of federal overreach.

Manchin was quoted as saying the government has "no business" dictating how people cook at home, while Cruz said it was an example of some of the fringe proposals offered by what he considers his more liberal counterparts on the opposite side of the political spectrum."

Advertisement

Make no mistake, radical environmentalists want to stop Americans from using natural gas," Cruz said. "The Consumer Product Safety Commission's proposed ban on gas stoves is the latest egregious scaremongering by the far left and their Biden administration allies."

RELATED Study: Carbon monoxide deaths soar during power outages

About 35% of households in the United States use indoor gas stoves. As much as 13% of current childhood asthma in the country can be attributed to some of the chemicals associated with gas stove use, according to government statistics.

Samples, meanwhile, taken from the Boston area found at least 21 hazardous air pollutants, including benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene and hexane that could be linked to gas stoves.

Eric Lebel, a senior scientist with PSE Healthy Energy in Oakland, Calif., said the risks, however, may carry some caveats.

RELATED Biden announces support for Manchin's federal energy permitting plan

"There are many other compounding sources of nitrogen dioxide," Lebel said. "If you live next to a freeway, that's a big source of nitrogen dioxide. So it's hard to know how much of an issue that gas stoves are, in terms of the total impact on health concerns like asthma."

The White House is on the record as saying no plans exist to ban gas stoves, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission has said it wants to study the risks, but has no short-term plans to pursue a moratorium.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Thursday proposed expanding existing advance data requirements to require commercial airlines to participate in the Document Validation Program known as DocVal.
Sen. Michael Bennet asks Apple, Google, to remove TikTok from app stores
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Michael Bennet asks Apple, Google, to remove TikTok from app stores
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Michael Bennet sent a letter to the CEOs of Apple and Google Thursday asking them to remove TikTok from their app stores. TikTok is under scrutiny after revelations that its employees spied on journalists.
Michigan's second-largest city gets powered by its waste stream
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michigan's second-largest city gets powered by its waste stream
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Some 190,000 tons of waste that would normally go into a landfill will be used as a feedstock for a form of energy the industry considers renewable.
Pelosi to endorse Schiff for U.S. Senate, but only if Feinstein retires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pelosi to endorse Schiff for U.S. Senate, but only if Feinstein retires
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her support for Democratic colleague Adam Schiff in the 2024 California Senate race, but made clear she would endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she decides to run again.
ConocoPhillips sees profits rise on higher commodity prices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ConocoPhillips sees profits rise on higher commodity prices
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The price at which Conoco sold its products in the fourth quarter was 8% higher than during the same period last year.
President Biden at National Prayer Breakfast: 'We can redeem the soul of America'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Biden at National Prayer Breakfast: 'We can redeem the soul of America'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday said at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. that we can redeem the soul of America if we come together and treat each other with respect.
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will go to trial on involuntary manslaughter and other charges stemming from the deadly 2020 Zogg wildfire in California, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.
Polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast
A shift in the polar vortex will deliver some of the coldest air of the season so far to parts of the northeastern United States from Friday through Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
Groundhog Day: Legendary prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Thursday morning and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter. He's right only about 40% of the time.
U.S. appears poised to approve new oil drilling in Alaska
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. appears poised to approve new oil drilling in Alaska
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration appears poised to approve a major oil drilling operation on Alaska's North Slope, where an untapped federal petroleum reserve is being explored as a potential future energy source.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement