U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 7:15 AM

No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden vacation home

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden's personal attorney said that a search of his Delaware vacation home did not turn up any classified documents. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
President Joe Biden's personal attorney said that a search of his Delaware vacation home did not turn up any classified documents. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI found no classified documents following a search of President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Wednesday.

Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said the search stretched more than three hours from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and no documents were found with distinct classified markings.

The search was part of an ongoing probe into the mishandling of classified documents that have led to such documents being found in locations controlled by Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Bauer said the Justice Department did take"some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president" for further review.

A source told CBS News that the FBI did not seek a warrant in the search.

Bauer said Wednesday that the president has offered his "full support and cooperation" to the investigation, including the search of his Rehoboth residence.

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer said. "The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate."

The FBI did find classified documents in previous searches at Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., and his former office at the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned a special counsel to address the various investigations.

White House counsel spokesperson IanSams said future searches could be possible.

"I'm not going to speak to decision-making that the Justice Department is going to make about how to conduct their investigation," Sams said. "That certainly would be more appropriate to be asked of them as opposed to us but, you know, we're being fully cooperative."

