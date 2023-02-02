Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 2, 2023 / 10:37 AM

PG&E to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges over Zogg fire

By Doug Cunningham
PG&amp;E will be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges Feb. 15, according to the Shasta County, Calif. District Attorney's Office. The charges are related to the company's role in allegedly causing the Zogg wildfire that killed four people. Pictured is the Dixie fire near the PG&amp;E Rock Creek Power House July 21, 2021. PG&amp;E said then its equipment may have sparked the Dixie fire. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI
PG&E will be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges Feb. 15, according to the Shasta County, Calif. District Attorney's Office. The charges are related to the company's role in allegedly causing the Zogg wildfire that killed four people. Pictured is the Dixie fire near the PG&E Rock Creek Power House July 21, 2021. PG&E said then its equipment may have sparked the Dixie fire. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will go to trial on involuntary manslaughter and other charges stemming from the deadly 2020 Zogg wildfire in California, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

PG&E will be arraigned Feb. 15.

Advertisement

"Following a 7-day preliminary hearing, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was held to answer today for multiple felony and misdemeanor criminal charges for its role in starting the Zogg fire in 2020," the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said in a statement posted on Facebook. "In the Zogg fire, four people died, over 200 structures burned, and more than 50,000 acres were consumed in Shasta and Tehama Counties. Among the charges PG&E is facing are four counts of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of recklessly starting a fire."

Prosecutors filed 11 felony criminal charges and 20 misdemeanors against PG&E in September of 2021 for the fire that left four people dead and burned some 56,000 acres.

In June 2022, PG&E pleaded not guilty to four involuntary manslaughter charges from the Zogg fire in Shasta County.

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett told reporters at the time that a PG&E electrical line sparked the fire when a tree fell on it.

Advertisement

In 2020 PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 Camp Fire in California. The company admitted then that its neglected equipment sparked that fire.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in 2019 as they were being investigated for the role PG&E played in wildfires that killed dozens of people.

Read More

California proposes PG&E pay $155M fine over 2020's Zogg Fire PG&E equipment seized in California wildfire probe

Latest Headlines

President Biden at National Prayer Breakfast: 'We can redeem the soul of America'
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
President Biden at National Prayer Breakfast: 'We can redeem the soul of America'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday said at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. that we can redeem the soul of America if we come together and treat each other with respect.
Polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast
A shift in the polar vortex will deliver some of the coldest air of the season so far to parts of the northeastern United States from Friday through Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
Groundhog Day: Legendary prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow Thursday morning and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter. He's right only about 40% of the time.
U.S. appears poised to approve new oil drilling in Alaska
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. appears poised to approve new oil drilling in Alaska
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration appears poised to approve a major oil drilling operation on Alaska's North Slope, where an untapped federal petroleum reserve is being explored as a potential future energy source.
No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden vacation home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden vacation home
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI found no classified documents following a search of President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Wednesday.
Republican AGs warn Walgreens, CVS over mailing abortion pills
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Republican AGs warn Walgreens, CVS over mailing abortion pills
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Twenty Republican attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS that they will face consequences if the U.S. pharmacy giants distribute abortion pills by mail in their states, saying it is a violation of federal law de
U.S. blacklists Russian sanctions-evasion network
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russian sanctions-evasion network
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden blacklisted 10 people and 12 companies on Wednesday as it tightens its financial grip on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Red Dress Collection concert raises awareness about heart disease in women
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Red Dress Collection concert raises awareness about heart disease in women
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association held its "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection concert in New York City on Wednesday to raise awareness about heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.
Amazon faces more warehouse safety violations over worker injuries
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Amazon faces more warehouse safety violations over worker injuries
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon is facing new safety citations for worker injuries and long hours at warehouses in Colorado, Idaho and New York, two weeks after the online retail giant was fined for violations at three other fulfillment centers.
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry over faulty packaging that could cause contamination.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Fed raises benchmark interest rate quarter of a point
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
U.S. combat command, allies intercept 3,000 assault rifles from Iran to Yemen
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
North Korea warns of 'nuke for nuke' reaction after U.S.-South Korea air drills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement