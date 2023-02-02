HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge announced $315 million in grants to cities across the country to help address homelessness. File Photo by David Maxwell/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $315 million in grants to help cities across the country address homelessness. The funds will help 46 cities and localities expand housing options, expand healthcare services and provide for short and long-term rental assistance. HUD is seeking to reduce homeless by 25% over the next three years. Advertisement

"Homelessness is a crisis, and it is solvable. Housing with supportive services solves homelessness. That's why, for the first time the federal government is deploying targeted resources to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness in unsheltered settings or in rural areas," said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. "With these grants and vouchers, HUD is filling this gap and giving communities the resources and tools to improve housing and health outcomes for people on the streets, in encampments, under bridges, and in rural areas."

Chicago will receive a $60 million grant to help strengthen homeless outreach and provide access to permanent housing. Dallas plans to use its $22.8 million grant grant to invest in the expansion of homeless street outreach, permanent housing options, supportive services, and overall system improvements.

Los Angeles and Miami will receive grant money to help transition people to interim and permanent housing, while the state of North Carolina will be given money to address rural homelessness across seven counties.

HUD also announced that the 105 municipalities, states, and tribes who have joined the House America Initiative, have collectively housed more than 100,000 households experiencing homelessness and added over 40,000 affordable housing units into development.