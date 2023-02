1/6

Rita Ora arrives on the red carpet at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association held its "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection concert in New York City on Wednesday, to raise awareness about women and heart disease on the first day of American Heart Month. The concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center combined fashion and music to celebrate 20 years of supporting women's cardiovascular health, while calling for more research and funding to end what has become the number one killer of women. Advertisement

Singers Rita Ora and Sheryl Crow performed as Teri Hatcher, Ashley Greene and Gina Gershon were among the actresses and celebrities to model a collection of red dresses at Wednesday night's event.

The American Heart Association established "Go Red for Women" in 2004, as heart disease and stroke claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 American women. The campaign was created to dispel the myth that cardiovascular disease is an older man's health issue, and to encourage women to take charge of their heart health.

On Friday, the nation will "go red" to celebrate February and American Heart Month, as landmarks light up crimson and people wear red to show their support for eradicating heart disease and stroke. National Wear Red Day also encourages fundraising for cardiovascular research.