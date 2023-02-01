Trending
Feb. 1, 2023 / 5:49 PM

HUD launches new site, resources for domestic violence survivors

By Simon Druker
Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced new resources Wednesday, including a Violence Against Women Act website to help survivors of domestic violence. File Pool photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced new resources Wednesday, including a Violence Against Women Act website to help survivors of domestic violence. File Pool photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced new resources Wednesday to help survivors of domestic violence.

Those resources include up to $5 million in funding for training and technical assistance under the Violence Against Women Act. Funding will be awarded to "HUD grantees and other stakeholders."

The department is also launching a new VAWA website in an effort to protect and assist domestic violence survivors, including dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, all of which fall under the act.

The VAWA stipulates certain HUD tenants and rental applicants cannot be evicted or be removed from a housing assistance program after experiencing any of the above types of domestic violence. The department also reiterated survivors are entitled to access things like emergency transfers for safety reasons because of the threat of violence.

Officials also issued a notice setting out the department's legal authority to enforce the parameters of the VAWA.

"The new website, enforcement notice, and technical assistance funding are critical first steps in helping survivors understand their VAWA rights and housing providers understand their obligations under VAWA,"HUD Director on Gender-based Violence Prevention and Equity Karlo Ng said in a statement.

"All these components are vital in ensuring that survivors can find and live in safe, stable, and affordable housing."

Last March, President Joe Biden reauthorized the VAWA, guaranteeing it would remain in force until at least 2027 and reaffirming its statues.

"No one should have to choose between maintaining housed and staying safe. The Violence Against Women Act makes clear that survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking cannot be denied housing and are eligible for an emergency transfer should the need arise,"HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement.

"We are making these protections clear on HUD's website, so landlords are aware of our requirements and survivors know their rights."

