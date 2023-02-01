Trending
Feb. 1, 2023 / 11:37 AM

U.S. refinery slump leaves oil in storage

By Daniel J. Graeber
A handful of U.S. refineries were hobbled by inclement weather in late December and late January, leading to an increase in oil inventories in the domestic economy. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A handful of U.S. refineries were hobbled by inclement weather in late December and late January, leading to an increase in oil inventories in the domestic economy. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Normally seen as something of an indicator of economic health, U.S. federal data on Wednesday showed an increase in commercial crude oil inventories, which may reflect something of a slowdown at the refinery level.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Energy Department, reported that domestic crude oil inventories increased by around 4.1 million barrels from last week and are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year. An increase in inventories could reflect a decline in economic activity, while the opposite holds for major builds.

Production of both gasoline and distillate, a product category that includes diesel, increased, though refinery processing capacity is still below peaks from late last year, suggesting the build is more of an indication of the lack of refinery activity than U.S. economic health.

Analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights had expected a smaller build, to the tune of 300,000 barrels, but said any gains were the likely result of refiners.

The late December cold snap that gripped much of the continental United States is still having some lingering impacts on Texas-area refineries.

"Meanwhile, severe weather in the Houston area Jan. 24 spawned tornadoes that knocked out power to ExxonMobil's 560,500 barrel-per-day Baytown, Texas, refinery and Pemex's 312,500 barrel-per-day Deer Park facilities," S&P analysts wrote in a report emailed to UPI. "Both facilities resumed normal operations by Jan. 25."

Another indicator in the EIA data could reflect a slump in demand, however. The total amount of refined petroleum product supplied to the market during the four-week period ending Jan. 27, a metric many analysts use as a proxy for demand, averaged 19.4 million bpd, down by 10.5% from year-ago levels.

That could be an indication of consumer-level strains from inflation and the steady uptick in retail gasoline prices since the beginning of the year. Travel club AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded, up nearly 4% from year-ago levels.

Refineries are already anticipating a busier-than-usual period of seasonal maintenance, which could put a lid on future production gains for refined petroleum products.

Crude oil prices were in the red on Wednesday, though that was more of a reflection of the uncertainty about momentum in the global economy than EIA data.

FBI searches Biden's vacation home in Delaware for classified docs
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
FBI searches Biden's vacation home in Delaware for classified docs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- FBI agents conducted a search of President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth, Del., in their ongoing investigation into classified documents, officials told some news outlets on Wednesday.
Fed expected to raise interest rates 0.25 point amid slowing inflation
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Fed expected to raise interest rates 0.25 point amid slowing inflation
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce a quarter point increase on the benchmark interest rate on Wednesday following the first policy meeting of the year for the U.S. Federal Reserve.
ADP: Private sector added 106,000 jobs in January, down 55% from December
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADP: Private sector added 106,000 jobs in January, down 55% from December
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. employers added 55% fewer jobs last month than in December, according to the latest numbers out Wednesday from private payroll processor ADP.
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California defies Western neighbors, submits separate Colorado River rescue plan
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- California submitted its own plan to cut water usage from the Colorado River -- defying a proposed deal with the U.S. by six other Western states in a race to save one of the nation's most critical natural resources.
New York City measures 1st snowfall of the season
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York City measures 1st snowfall of the season
A storm system brought the season's first measurable snowfall to New York City early Wednesday, the latest since at least 1869.
Coast Guard rescues four from disabled boat off of Mississippi
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Coast Guard rescues four from disabled boat off of Mississippi
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday it rescued four people on a disabled boat in the Gulfport Shipping Channel in Mississippi after they did not return as expected.
Texas set to execute cop killer amid fight over old lethal injection drugs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas set to execute cop killer amid fight over old lethal injection drugs
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- On Wednesday evening, Texas plans to execute Wesley Ruiz despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the state's use of drugs long past their original expiration dates to kill prisoners.
Gun groups sue Biden administration over rule on stabilizing braces
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gun groups sue Biden administration over rule on stabilizing braces
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Gun rights activists have filed a pair of lawsuits seeking to challenge a Biden administration rule requiring gun owners to place firearms that can be modified to become rifles on a federal registry.
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Officers arrested a man accused of attempted murder, kidnapping and torture on Tuesday night, ending a weeklong manhunt for a suspect authorities described as "extremely dangerous."
Minnesota governor signs bill enshrining abortion
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Minnesota governor signs bill enshrining abortion
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed legislation enshrining abortion as a "fundamental right" in the state.
