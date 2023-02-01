Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 1, 2023 / 12:34 PM

FBI searches Biden's vacation home in Delaware for classified docs

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks at Hudson Yards train yard on Tuesday in New York City. The FBI searched his Delaware vacation home for classified documents on Wednesday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks at Hudson Yards train yard on Tuesday in New York City. The FBI searched his Delaware vacation home for classified documents on Wednesday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- FBI agents conducted a search of President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth, Del., in their ongoing investigation into classified documents, officials told some news outlets on Wednesday.

CBS News, NBC News and Politico quoted sources saying that federal investigators arrived at the residence Wednesday morning with several black vehicles arriving at the location.

Bob Bauer, Biden's personal lawyer, confirmed the search in a brief statement.

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer told the outlets.

RELATED Mikey Day plays Merrick Garland as a tough guy in 'SNL' sketch about classified docs

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

CBS News said that no warrant was issued for the search while the FBI and Justice Department declined to comment.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that the FBI had searched Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. That search had not previously been disclosed.

Biden's attorneys had found previously found about 20 classified documents at the Penn Biden Center and the president's personal residence in Delaware. Since then, the National Archives and Records Administration has retrieved the documents.

Interest in classified documents increased when the FBI raided the Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump to retrieve classified documents. Attorneys for former Vice President Mike Pence said a handful of classified materials were found at his home in suburban Indianapolis.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned a special counsel to address the various investigations.

RELATED Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence's Indiana home

This week in Washington

Vice President Kamala Harris (R) awards the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to former NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley during a ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Biden admin. proposes major changes to race, ethnicity categories on census

