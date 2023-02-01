Police: 'Extremely dangerous' man accused of attempted murder arrested in Oregon

1/2

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was arrested Tuesday night in the Oregon city of Grants Pass, authorities said. Photo courtesy of Grants Pass Police Department/ Facebook

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Officers arrested a man accused of attempted murder, kidnapping and torture on Tuesday night, ending a weeklong manhunt for a suspect authorities described as "extremely dangerous." Police in Oregon's Grants Pass, home to fewer than 40,000 north of the California border, had been hunting for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, since the night of Jan. 24 when officers responded to a call at a residence in the city and found a woman bound and beaten unconscious. Advertisement

The Grants Pass Police Department said in a brief statement late Tuesday that "after a several hour-long standoff, Benjamin Foster is in custody."

Additional information about the arrest was to be made public Wednesday, it said.

Jeff Hattersley, Grants Pass police spokesman, told KTVL that Foster was arrested at the house in the 2100 block of Shane Way where he is accused of attempting to kill the unnamed woman last week.

Police had surrounded the house with SWAT members attempting to make contact with Foster who was under the building, Hattersley said.

The arrest was made hours after the Grants Pass Police Department told the public that Foster was seen in the city that morning walking a small dog.

Authorities had been hunting for Foster since officers arrived at the Shane Way home shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 in response to a call about an assault.

The woman found at the residence was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Foster had fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival, sparking the manhunt.

On Thursday, law enforcement served a search warrant at a Wolf Creek residence where Foster was believe to have been, but he evaded capture and "likely received assistance in fleeing the area."

During the search, police arrested Tina Marie Jones, 68, for hindering their prosecution.

Authorities said that Foster was using online dating smartphone applications amid the manhunt in an effort to either try and lure women into aiding his escape or to find further victims.

"The Grants Pass Police Department wants the community to be extra safe while this predator is still at large and also advices that anyone assisting Ben Foster with escape will face potential prosecution," it said in an earlier statement on Facebook.

A reward of $2,500 had been offered for information that led to Foster's arrest and prosecution.

