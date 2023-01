1/9

NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley (L) and Bob Behnken depart the O&C Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will recognize two astronauts with Congressional Space Medals of Honor on Tuesday, honoring them for a 2020 mission. Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will receive medals for bravery for soaring to the International Space Station as part of NASA's SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2. Advertisement

The mission, launched May 30, 2020, ended a nine-year drought of human spaceflights from U.S. soil. It was also the first time a private company -- SpaceX -- sent a manned flight into orbit.

The duo launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, embarking on a 19-hour journey in a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the space station.

Behnken and Hurley spent 64 days in space, returning to Earth on Aug. 2, 2020.

The medal ceremony will be livestreamed on NASA's official website, NASA Television, Twitter, Facebook and the NASA mobile app at 4:25 p.m. EST.