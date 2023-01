The FBI in November reportedly searched President Joe Biden’s former office, looking for classified documents, first reported by CBS and confirmed by NBC, which cited law enforcement sources. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The FBI in November reportedly searched President Joe Biden's former office, looking for classified documents. Agents searched an office previously used by the president at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., CBS News first reported and NBC News confirmed. Advertisement

The previously undisclosed search was conducted with the cooperation of Biden's lawyers, according to a report by the New York Times that cited a person familiar with the investigation.

The mid-November search apparently took place after two of Biden's lawyers discovered classified documents in the office on Nov. 2.

At the time, Biden said he wasn't sure what the documents contained but that he and his lawyers were cooperating. Roughly 10 documents were found inside boxes in a locked closet. They were later turned over to the National Archives.

The pages were related to Biden's tenure as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Between 2017 and 2021, Biden used the office while serving as the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of Practice at the institute.

It's not clear what if anything the FBI agents recovered during the search.

Biden's lawyers had not previously disclosed that the search took place.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier in January appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the classified documents.

Earlier this month, a separate set of six classified documents was found at Biden's Delaware home in an office adjacent to the garage.

Last week, authorities reportedly found classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence in Indiana.

The Justice Department is continuing its investigation into dozens of classified documents found inside the resort home of former president Donald Trump in Florida.