Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 12:31 PM

Shares for Phillips 66 lower after release of fourth-quarter earnings

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Lower crack spreads hurt the U.S. refiner during the fourth quarter, though overall revenue improved over the three-month period ending in September. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Lower crack spreads hurt the U.S. refiner during the fourth quarter, though overall revenue improved over the three-month period ending in September. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. refiner Phillips 66 joined the growing list of energy companies reporting healthy fourth-quarter profits, though its refining income was bruised by lower margins.

Houston-based Phillips 66 reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion, compared with $1.3 billion during the same period in 2021.

Advertisement

Mark Lashier, the company's president and CEO, said healthy profits supported a strong return for investors.

"During 2022 we increased shareholder distributions and strengthened our balance sheet by repaying debt," he said. "Since July 2022, we have returned $2.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends as we progress toward our commitment to return $10 billion to $12 billion by year-end 2024."

RELATED Canadian energy company Imperial investing in renewable diesel

Energy companies have come under fire from a White House concerned about runaway consumer prices. Bloated profits should lead to an increase in investments in new or improved operations rather than returning that revenue to shareholders, leaders said.

But on the refining side of its operations, Phillips 66 took a bit of a hit during the fourth quarter. Pre-tax income of $1.6 billion was a sharp downturn from the $2.9 billion realized during the third quarter.

"The decrease was due primarily to lower realized margins," the company said. "Realized margins declined from $26.87 per barrel in the third quarter to $19.73 per barrel in the fourth quarter mainly due to lower market crack spreads and clean product differentials."

Advertisement

The crack spread is the difference between the price of crude oil and the price for refined petroleum products, such as gasoline. Refiners had enjoyed healthy margins for much of 2022, but a decline in crude oil prices and a year-end march to $3 per gallon for U.S. consumer gasoline prices seemed to take a toll.

Lashier added that the company would remain focused for much of 2023 on capital discipline.

"We are on track to deliver $1 billion of annualized savings by year-end 2023," he said.

RELATED California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PSX, shares for the refiner were down some 6% as of 11:45 a.m. EST to trade at $100.09 per share.

Read More

U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline

Latest Headlines

Labor Department: Employment costs increase slows to 1% in 4Q
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Labor Department: Employment costs increase slows to 1% in 4Q
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Employment costs for U.S. businesses rose slightly less than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022 as federal officials continue to watch such indicators for possible breaks in inflation.
New York Rep. George Santos reportedly stepping down from committees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York Rep. George Santos reportedly stepping down from committees
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is reportedly stepping down from his committee positions amid an ongoing investigation by the House Ethics Committee into his past conduct.
'Groundhog Day' boosted Punxsutawney's fandom as 'bucket list' event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Groundhog Day' boosted Punxsutawney's fandom as 'bucket list' event
In the dead of winter, one small Pennsylvania town comes alive with fanfare to take part in an endearing annual tradition that has garnered worldwide fame. Thursday is Groundhog Day.
Biden's latest infrastructure grants target key New York train tunnel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden's latest infrastructure grants target key New York train tunnel
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to announce Monday, $1.2 billion in federal funding for nine key infrastructure projects, the largest of which is the Hudson Tunnel Project on the bustling northeast rail corridor.
EPA makes final determination to protect Bristol Bay and salmon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA makes final determination to protect Bristol Bay and salmon
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency cleared the way for the protection of Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed under the Clean Water Act to prevent the deposit of pebbles that could disrupt salmon resources.
ChargePoint teams up with AI leader Stem to support EV networks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ChargePoint teams up with AI leader Stem to support EV networks
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- ChargePoint Holdings said Tuesday it teamed up with artificial-intelligence leader Stem to improve availability of EV charging stations across the U.S. highway system.
Exxon turns in record-setting profit for 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Exxon turns in record-setting profit for 2022
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Exxon's fourth-quarter production of 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels matched year-ago levels.
Two emperor tamarin moneys go missing from Dallas Zoo
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two emperor tamarin moneys go missing from Dallas Zoo
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A pair of emperor tamarin monkeys have gone missing from the Dallas Zoo following a string of suspicious incidents, including the temporary disappearance of a clouded leopard and the death of a lappet-faced vulture.
Winter storm forces flight cancellations, school closures
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Winter storm forces flight cancellations, school closures
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Airports from New York, North Carolina and Kentucky temporarily paused flights on Tuesday as a strong winter storm swept across the country.
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Six Western states along the Colorado River have reached a tentative agreement to cut back on shared water use from the river's two major dams, but California did not sign on with the deal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'
Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'
USCIS unveils redesigned green card, EAD
USCIS unveils redesigned green card, EAD
10 wounded in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Florida
10 wounded in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement