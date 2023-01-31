Trending
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target

By Simon Druker
Police in Omaha, Neb., confirmed they shot and killed a man who walked into a Target location Tuesday and began firing a rifle. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Omaha, Neb., confirmed they shot and killed a man who walked into a Target store Tuesday and began firing a rifle.

Dozens of officers responded to a 911 call around 11:59 a.m. CST, arriving at the retail location on the west side of the city to find a man in his 30s firing an assault-style rifle inside the store.

Officers had secured the scene by 12:52 p.m. but told people to continue to avoid the area.

Target later tweeted a statement thanking the police department and confirming no employees or customers were injured. The store remained closed through late Tuesday afternoon as investigators combed through the scene.

A number of nearby schools also were placed in a "precautionary" lockout during the incident.

"#OPD thanks the brave @Target employees who assisted in getting shoppers out of the store today. I have seen a few stories where they are honored. I was also made aware these particular Target employees have recently gone through active shooter training," the department said in a tweet after the incident.

Police did not immediately identify the gunman or offer a motive, but they said they were confident there was no further threat to the public.

Authorities said the gunman was white and in his 30s.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer told reporters the suspect had "plenty of ammunition" when he was shot by officers.

"This is what you want," Schmaderer said at a news conference. "When you have an active shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this."

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses.

"Detectives and forensic technicians will be at the store well into the night working this scene. We will update the public when and how they can get their vehicles and/or personal items from the Target store at a later time when the scene is done being processed," the department said on Twitter.

