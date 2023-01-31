Trending
Jury convicts Michigan man for attempting to aid ISIS

By Joe Fisher
A Dearborn, Mich., man was convicted by a federal jury for attempting to aid ISIS, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Dearborn, Mich., man was convicted by a federal jury for attempting to aid ISIS, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli faces a 50-year prison sentence for conspiring to provide resources to ISIS and for supporting ISIS in Syria from 2015 to 2018. He is also alleged to have received training from the designated terrorist organization while in Syria.

The 32-year-old, who is a Michigan native, moved to Yemen in 2015. He traveled to Syria later that year to undergo training in an ISIS camp. There he learned how to handle a machine gun, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

Musaibli was captured by Syrian Democratic Forces in 2018 and extradited to the United States to face charges related to acts of terrorism.

"Ibraheem Musaibli traveled halfway around the world and joined a vicious, brutal, and violent terrorist organization known -- and proud of -- its barbaric acts of terror," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan.

"Today's verdicts highlight the dedication of this office, along with our law enforcement partners, in pursuing anyone who poses a danger to the United States-no matter where they are located."

The verdict comes at the end of a nine-day trial, prosecuted by U.S. District Attorneys for the Eastern District of Michigan.

A sentencing date has not been set.

