Jan. 31, 2023 / 10:27 AM

Two emperor tamarin moneys go missing from Dallas Zoo

By Patrick Hilsman

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A pair of emperor tamarin monkeys have gone missing from the Dallas Zoo following a string of suspicious incidents, including the temporary disappearance of a clouded leopard and the death of a lappet-faced vulture.

"On Monday Morning (January 30), Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Dpartemtn after the animal care team discovered tow of our emperor tamarin moneys were missing. It was clear the habitat has been intentionally compromised," reads a post on the Dallas Zoo's Facebook page.

"Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home - the Zoo searched near their habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them. Based on the Dallas Police Department's initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken," the post continues.

Earlier this month a clouded leopard named Nova went missing from her habitat before being discovered unharmed several hours later. Police later said that fencing around Nova's enclosure had been "intentionally cut."

The zoo increased security but lost an animal less than two weeks later when a lappet-faced vulture named Pin died unexpectedly. "Circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes. Given the recent incidents at the Zoo, we alerted the Dallas Police Department, " the Zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

The zoo offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest or indictment.

