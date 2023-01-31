Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 12:47 PM

Labor Department: Employment costs increase slows to 1% in 4Q

By Clyde Hughes
Tony Davis, owner of Pop Pop Hurray, fills a container of cheese and caramel popcorn as he begins to prepare for National Popcorn Day, at his retail location in Ferguson, Missouri on January 10, 2022. The Labor Department said employee costs rose 1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Tony Davis, owner of Pop Pop Hurray, fills a container of cheese and caramel popcorn as he begins to prepare for National Popcorn Day, at his retail location in Ferguson, Missouri on January 10, 2022. The Labor Department said employee costs rose 1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Employment costs for U.S. businesses rose slightly less than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022 as federal officials continue to watch such indicators for possible breaks in inflation.

Employment costs increased 1%, under the 1.1% projected by Dow Jones economists, the Labor Department said in its Employment Cost Index Summary released Tuesday. That cost jumped 1.2% in the third quarter.

Advertisement

The employment cost index, which measures the change in total employee compensation, is one of the key statistics regularly watched by the Federal Reserve for signs of inflation.

Wages and salaries increased by 1% in the final quarter of 2022 while the cost of benefits increased by 0.8%, both down from the third quarter.

The Labor Department said that while the compensation for private business employees increased by 5.1% for the calendar year 2022, when adjusted for inflation, private wages and salaries declined by 1.2%. Benefits for private workers also dropped 1.5% when adjusted for inflation.

Industries receiving the largest compensation cost increases for 2022 included 4.2% for those working in natural resources, construction and maintenance occupations to 6.9% for service occupations.

Advertisement

In "supersector" industries, construction workers saw a 4.3% bump in pay while those working in leisure and hospitality saw an increase of 6.4%.

The Labor Department said compensation costs for state and local government employees increased 4.8% compared to 2.6% in 2021. Compensation for all civilian employees increased 5.1% over the past 12 months compared to 4% in the previous years.

Read More

Microsoft announces it will shed 10,000 jobs by end of September Biden pleased that private employers added 223,000 jobs in December More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare

Latest Headlines

New York Rep. George Santos reportedly stepping down from committees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York Rep. George Santos reportedly stepping down from committees
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is reportedly stepping down from his committee positions amid an ongoing investigation by the House Ethics Committee into his past conduct.
Shares for Phillips 66 lower after release of fourth-quarter earnings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Shares for Phillips 66 lower after release of fourth-quarter earnings
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Shares for the U.S. refiner Phillips 66 were lower during midday trading as an increase in profits was offset by weakness in its refining segment.
'Groundhog Day' boosted Punxsutawney's fandom as 'bucket list' event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Groundhog Day' boosted Punxsutawney's fandom as 'bucket list' event
In the dead of winter, one small Pennsylvania town comes alive with fanfare to take part in an endearing annual tradition that has garnered worldwide fame. Thursday is Groundhog Day.
Biden's latest infrastructure grants target key New York train tunnel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden's latest infrastructure grants target key New York train tunnel
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to announce Monday, $1.2 billion in federal funding for nine key infrastructure projects, the largest of which is the Hudson Tunnel Project on the bustling northeast rail corridor.
EPA makes final determination to protect Bristol Bay and salmon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA makes final determination to protect Bristol Bay and salmon
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency cleared the way for the protection of Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed under the Clean Water Act to prevent the deposit of pebbles that could disrupt salmon resources.
ChargePoint teams up with AI leader Stem to support EV networks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ChargePoint teams up with AI leader Stem to support EV networks
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- ChargePoint Holdings said Tuesday it teamed up with artificial-intelligence leader Stem to improve availability of EV charging stations across the U.S. highway system.
Exxon turns in record-setting profit for 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Exxon turns in record-setting profit for 2022
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Exxon's fourth-quarter production of 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels matched year-ago levels.
Two emperor tamarin moneys go missing from Dallas Zoo
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two emperor tamarin moneys go missing from Dallas Zoo
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A pair of emperor tamarin monkeys have gone missing from the Dallas Zoo following a string of suspicious incidents, including the temporary disappearance of a clouded leopard and the death of a lappet-faced vulture.
Winter storm forces flight cancellations, school closures
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Winter storm forces flight cancellations, school closures
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Airports from New York, North Carolina and Kentucky temporarily paused flights on Tuesday as a strong winter storm swept across the country.
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
6 of 7 states along Colorado River agree to cut back on water usage
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Six Western states along the Colorado River have reached a tentative agreement to cut back on shared water use from the river's two major dams, but California did not sign on with the deal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin confirms successful hypersonic missile test
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Treasury Department freezes assets of top Mexican fentanyl trafficker
Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'
Trump files lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over 'Trump Tapes'
USCIS unveils redesigned green card, EAD
USCIS unveils redesigned green card, EAD
10 wounded in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Florida
10 wounded in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement