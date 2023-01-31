Trending
Jan. 31, 2023 / 11:23 AM

EPA makes final determination to protect Bristol Bay and salmon

By Clyde Hughes
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a visit to Pittsburgh on June 17, 2022. He commented on new protections for Alaska's Bristol Bay on Tuesday. File Photo by David Maxwell/UPI
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a visit to Pittsburgh on June 17, 2022. He commented on new protections for Alaska's Bristol Bay on Tuesday. File Photo by David Maxwell/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency cleared the way for the protection of Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed under the Clean Water Act to prevent the deposit of pebbles that could disrupt salmon resources.

The determination prohibits certain waters in the South Fork Koktuli River and North Fork Koktuli River watersheds from being used as disposal sites for the discharge of dredged or filled material.

Pebble Limited Partnership wanted a permit to use the watershed for construction and routine operation.

"The Bristol Bay watershed is a vital economic driver, providing jobs, sustenance, and significant ecological and cultural value to the region," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

RELATED Biden administration finalizes protections for Tongass National Forest in Alaska

"With this action, EPA is advancing its commitment to help protect this one-of-a-kind ecosystem, safeguard an essential Alaskan industry, and preserve the way of life for more than two dozen Alaska Native villages."

John Shivley, CEO of Pebble Limited Partnership, issued a statement Tuesday denouncing the decision, calling it "unlawful."

"Today's action by the EPA to preemptively veto the proposed Pebble Project is unlawful and unprecedented," Shivley said. "For well over a decade, we have argued that fair treatment under the rules and regulations of the U.S. should be followed for Pebble or any other development project.

"Unfortunately, the Biden EPA continues to ignore fair and due process in favor of politics. This preemptive action against Pebble is not supported legally, technically, or environmentally. As such, the next step will likely be to take legal action to fight this injustice."

EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox said the agency examined extensive scientific and technical records covering two decades before making the decision.

"EPA has determined that specific discharges associated with developing the Pebble deposit will have unacceptable and adverse effects on certain salmon fishery areas in the Bristol Bay watershed," Fox said in a statement.

RELATED NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves

The EPA first signaled last May that it was examining a rule change that would protect Bristol Bay and the salmon run from the pebble mine.

Read More

Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska

