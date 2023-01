A 29-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly posed as a teenager at a high school in New Jersey, police said. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly posed as a teenager at New Brunswick High School in New Jersey, police said. Hyejeong Shin allegedly submitted a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education "with the intent to enroll as a juvenile high-school student," the New Brunswick Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. Advertisement

She has been charged with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age.

It was not immediately clear why Shin had wanted to enroll at the school.

Students told News12 that Shin had attended classes for four days before she was arrested.

"All appropriate authorities were notified, and the individual in question has been arrested for providing false documentation," New Brunswick Schools Superintendent Aubrey Johnson said during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

Johnson told CNN that Shin had "gained provisional admittance" to the school last week.

Shin is expected to appear for a court hearing in Middlesex County on Feb. 16.